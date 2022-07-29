Screenings - July 29

OPENING

A Chiara. This well-crafted Italian film is a blend between a coming-of-age film and a mafia movie that tells the story of a mafioso's daughter who discovers the truth about her father. R (Ross) Grade: A

DC League of Super Pets. This animated movie in which Krypto the Superdog has to rally a pack of animals from a shelter to help him rescue Superman and the other members of the Justice League was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

Ramarao On Duty. This Indian action-thriller was not screened in advance for critics. Unrated. (Grand).

Vengeance. Writer/director B.J. Novak stars as a writer investigating a death in Texas in this shape-shifting comedy-drama that gets bizarre. R (Grand) Grade: B

NOW SHOWING

The Black Phone. A 13-year-old boy, abducted by Ethan Hawke, can hear the voices of Hawke's previous victims on a disconnected phone in this disturbing horror movie R, (Grand). Grade: C+

Elvis. Austin Butler delivers a fully transformed performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s sprawling, manic, maximalist, chopped-and-screwed music biopic. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B+

Everything Everywhere All At Once. Filmmaking team the Daniels take every existential question, raunchy joke and nonsensical notion they’ve ever had and throw it on screen in this chaotic, hectic, exhausting cinematic assault. R. (Grand) Grade: C

Jurassic World: Dominion. Dinosaurs now roam the earth alongside humans as the two generations of 'Jurassic Park' come together in this mess of a finale of the sci-fi action series. PG- 13. (Grand) Grade: C-

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. This animated film about Marcel, an inch-tall seashell with a single googly eye, a pair of Polly Pocket shoes and a very big heart, is part art-house picture, part kid's movie and ultimately uplifting. PG. (Grand). Grade: B.

Minions: The Rise of Gru. Gru hatches a plot to become evil, with or without cooperation from his loyal Minions, in the latest installment of the animated series. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgwood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris. This film about a British cleaning lady with high couture dreams wouldn’t seem to have even a stitch of contemporary relevance, but Anthony Fabian’s charming adaptation, snuggly tailored to star Lesley Manville, proves the durability of a good fairy tale and a smashing dress. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: B-

Nope. Horror director Jordan Poole's film about caretakers at a California horse ranch who encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe).

She Will. An aging actress and her nurse encounter mysterious forces at a remote Scottish retreat in this psychological thriller that avoids horror cliches while transfixing with its performances and haunting visuals. Not rated. (Ross) Grade: B+

Thor: Love and Thunder. This superhero movie wants to be a rom-com, but the two genres don't play well together here. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe.) Grade: C+

Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel is a thrilling, pulse-pounding, old-school blockbuster experience, a more-than-worthy follow-up to the 1986 classic. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). PG-13. Grade: A

Where The Crawdads Sing. This adaptation of the best-selling mystery novel lacks the essential character and storytelling connective tissue that makes a story like this work. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.