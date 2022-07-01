Screenings - July 1

OPENING

Minions: The Rise of Gru. Gru hatches a plot to become evil, with or without cooperation from his loyal Minions in the latest installment of the animated series that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgwood, SouthPointe).

Mr. Malcolm's List. This sweet 19th-century period romance adapted from a novel and short film is a well-executed twist on Jane Austin's greatest hits. PG. (Grand) Grade: B

Official Competition. This bitingly funny Spanish satire takes aim at the movie industry and the egomaniacs who make the films through excellent performances by Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Maritnez, and a wickedly insightful script. R. (Ross) Grade: A

NOW SHOWING

The Black Phone. A 13-year-old boy, abducted by Ethan Hawke, can hear the voices of his previous victims on a disconnected phone in this disturbing horror movie R, (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+

Elvis. Austin Butler delivers a fully transformed performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s sprawling manic, maximalist, chopped-and-screwed music biopic. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B+

Jurassic Park: Dominion. Dinosaurs now roam the earth alongside humans as the two generations of 'Jurassic Park' come together in this mess of a finale of the sci-fi action series. PG- 13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C-

Lightyear. The latest from Pixar Animation, this movie brings to the big screen the film that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toys from "Toy Story," a space adventure in which Buzz can't get back to Earth. PG. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: B

The Phantom of the Open. Add “The Phantom of the Open” to the list of funny and very good golf pictures. And it’s the only one based on a true story. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A

Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel is a thrilling, pulse-pounding, old-school blockbuster experience, a more-than-worthy follow-up to the 1986 classic. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). PG-13. Grade: A

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

