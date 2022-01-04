Screenings - Jan. 7

Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In trying to please everyone, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" should ultimately please no one except the most hardcore of fans whose idea of a fun time at the movies is pointing at things they've seen before. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C-

House of Gucci. This tale of intrigue, backstabbing and murder in the Gucci family is director Ridley Scott's entertaining if dramatically thin return to the fact-based machinations of the rich, famous and weaselly. R (Grand) Grade: C+

A Journal for Jordan. This Denzel Washington-directed love story may leave you sobbing as it explores duty, sacrifice, death and parenthood. PG-13 (Grand) Grade: C+

The King’s Man. This prequel is a sensationalized, over-the-top walkthrough of WWI with the elite agency of British superspies as the secret saviors of the day aimed at blowing up history that only makes you roll your eyes. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: D+