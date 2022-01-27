Screenings - Jan. 28

​​​​OPENING

Parallel Mothers. Penelope Cruz delivers an Oscar-worthy performance in director Pedro Almodovar’s politically-tinged melodrama about two single mothers who have their babies at the same time. R. (Ross) Grade: A

NOW SHOWING

The 355. Five female agents join forces to try to retrieve a top secret weapon from mercenaries in this solid, by-the-numbers espionage action picture.. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C+

American Underdog. Biopic about former St. Louis Rams’ quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from grocery store clerk to Super Bowl MVP. PG. (East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Belle. This dazzling Japanese anime is a ultra-modern take on “Beauty and the Beast” that takes the fairy tale into a digital metaverse realm. PG. (Grand) Grade: B+

Drive My Car. This absorbing three-hour Japanese drama about a theater actor/director grappling with the death of his wife while working on a production of “Uncle Vanya” is one of the best movies of 2021. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: A

Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In trying to please everyone, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" should ultimately please no one except the most hardcore of fans whose idea of a fun time at the movies is pointing at things they've seen before. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C-

The King’s Daughter. This fairy tale about French King Louis XIV, played by Pierce Brosnan, trying to find a mermaid sat on the shelf for years for a reason – it's a kooky, hot mess. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: D

The King’s Man This prequel is a sensationalized, over-the-top walkthrough of WWI with the elite agency of British superspies as the secret saviors of the day aimed at blowing up history that only makes you roll your eyes. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: D+

Licorice Pizza. Director Paul Thomas Anderson has created a hazy coming of age story and love letter to the San Fernando Valley of the '70s that's one of the best movies of 2021. R. (Grand). Grade: A

Nightmare Alley: Visions in Darkness and Light. Bradley Cooper carries this stylish, dark 1930s tale about some very bad people in a low-rent carnival and in a millionaire's estate that has returned to theaters in black and white. R. (Grand) Grade: A

Redeeming Love. This love story set in the California Gold Rush of the 1850s plays like the most expensive community theater production you’ve ever seen. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: D

Scream. This bloody, winking sequel finds a new killer in a Ghostface mask goes after teenagers in the same California town that was terrorized a couple years ago and works surprisingly well. R (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The first Marvel Comic Universe film to focus on an Asian superhero brings fresh characters into modern wuxie-informed martial arts movie with heart, a very necessary addition to the MCU. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: B

Sing 2. This animated sequel about singing animals, packed full of 40 songs, is amiable, shallow and occasionally sweet. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has to take on villains from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this superhero picture that’s an exercise in fan service. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

The Tiger Rising. This adaptation of the book about a boy whose imagination changes the world around him has a beautiful cat at its center, but nothing else in the picture works. PG. Grade; D

The Velvet Queen. This philosophical nature documentary follows a photographer and writer as they search for the snow leopard in eastern Tibet. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: B

West Side Story. Director Steven Spielberg's revival of the 1961 musical still plays the hits, but feels less like a Broadway-to-screen transfer than a cinematic staging of a classic that is a better movie than the original. (Grand) Grade: B+

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

