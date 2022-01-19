Screenings - Jan. 21

Licorice Pizza. Director Paul Thomas Anderson has created a hazy coming of age story and love letter to the San Fernando Valley of the '70s that's one of the best movies of 2021. R. (Grand). Grade: A

Scream. This bloody, winking sequel finds a new killer in a Ghostface mask goes after teenagers in the same California town that was terrorized a couple years ago and works surprisingly well. R (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Sing 2. This animated sequel about singing animals, packed full of 40 songs, is amiable, shallow and occasionally sweet. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has to take on villains from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this superhero picture that’s an exercise in fan service. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

West Side Story. Director Steven Spielberg's revival of the 1961 musical still plays the hits, but feels less like a Broadway-to-screen transfer than a cinematic staging of a classic that is a better movie than the original. (Grand) Grade: B+

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

