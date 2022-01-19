Screenings - Jan. 21

OPENING
Belle. This dazzling Japanese anime is a ultra-modern take on “Beauty and the Beast” that takes the fairy tale into a digital metaverse realm. PG. (Grand) Grade: B+
Drive My Car. This absorbing three-hour Japanese drama about a theater actor/director grappling with the death of his wife while working on a production of “Uncle Vanya” is one of the best movies of 2021. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: A
The King’s Daughter. This fairy tale about French King Louis XIV, played by Pierce Brosnan, trying to find a mermaid was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood)
Redeeming Love. This love story set in the California Gold Rush of the 1850s was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe)
The Tiger Rising. This adaptation of the book about a boy whose imagination changes the world around him was not screened in advance for critics. PG. (Grand)
The Velvet Queen. This philosophical nature documentary follows a photographer and writer as they search for the snow leopard in eastern Tibet. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: B
NOW SHOWING
The 355. Five female agents join forces to try to retrieve a top secret weapon from mercenaries in this solid, by-the-numbers espionage action picture. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C+
American Underdog. This biopic about former St. Louis Rams’ quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from grocery store clerk to Super Bowl MVP. PG. (East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
Black Widow. This action packed superhero picture starring Scarlett Johansen is a satisfying standalone entry into the Marvel universe. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B
Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In trying to please everyone, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" should ultimately please no one except the most hardcore of fans whose idea of a fun time at the movies is pointing at things they've seen before. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C-
The King’s Man "This prequel is a sensationalized, over-the-top walkthrough of WWI with the elite agency of British superspies as the secret saviors of the day aimed at blowing up history that only makes you roll your eyes. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: D+
Licorice Pizza. Director Paul Thomas Anderson has created a hazy coming of age story and love letter to the San Fernando Valley of the '70s that's one of the best movies of 2021. R. (Grand). Grade: A
Scream. This bloody, winking sequel finds a new killer in a Ghostface mask goes after teenagers in the same California town that was terrorized a couple years ago and works surprisingly well. R (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
Sing 2. This animated sequel about singing animals, packed full of 40 songs, is amiable, shallow and occasionally sweet. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C
Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has to take on villains from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this superhero picture that’s an exercise in fan service. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B
West Side Story. Director Steven Spielberg's revival of the 1961 musical still plays the hits, but feels less like a Broadway-to-screen transfer than a cinematic staging of a classic that is a better movie than the original. (Grand) Grade: B+
NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott