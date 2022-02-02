Screenings - Feb. 4

​​​​OPENING

Jackass Forever. The Jackass crew and some new collaborators return for another set of idiotic, oft-dangerous, and at times hilarious stunts in this film that was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand, East Park Edgewood, SouthPointe)

Moonfall. A NASA executive, astronaut and conspiracy theorist try to stop the moon from slamming into the Earth in this sci-fi adventure that was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13.(Grand, East Park, SouthPointe)

The Wolf and The Lion. Two cubs, a young wolf and lion, must make their way back to the woman who raised them in this “Incredible Journey”-style movie that was not screened in advance for critics. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood)

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America. Attorney Jeffrey Robinson recounts the 400-year history of racism in America in this galvanizing documentary framed around a lecture he gave in 2018. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A

NOW SHOWING

The 355. Five female agents join forces to try to retrieve a top secret weapon from mercenaries in this solid, by-the-numbers espionage action picture. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C+

American Underdog. This biopic about former St. Louis Rams’ quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from grocery store clerk to Super Bowl MVP. PG. (East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B

Eternals. Director Chloe Zhao’s Marvel superhero film is a dense, heavy fantasy text that asks the audience to suspend their irony addiction for 2½ hours, which is perhaps too tall an order.PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C+

Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In trying to please everyone, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" should ultimately please no one except the most hardcore of fans whose idea of a fun time at the movies is pointing at things they've seen before. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C-

The King’s Man. This prequel is a sensationalized, over-the-top walkthrough of WWI with the elite agency of British superspies as the secret saviors of the day aimed at blowing up history that only makes you roll your eyes. R. (Grand) Grade: D+

Licorice Pizza. Director Paul Thomas Anderson has created a hazy coming of age story and love letter to the San Fernando Valley of the '70s that's one of the best movies of 2021. R. (Grand). Grade: A

Parallel Mothers. Penelope Cruz delivers an Oscar-worthy performance in director Pedro Almodolvar’s politically-tinged melodrama about two single mothers who have their babies at the same time. R. (Ross) Grade: A

Redeeming Love. This love story set in the California Gold Rush of the 1850s plays like the most expensive community theater production you’ve ever seen. PG-13. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: D

Scream. This bloody, winking sequel finds a new killer in a Ghostface mask goes after teenagers in the same California town that was terrorized a couple years ago and works surprisingly well. R (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Sing 2. This animated sequel about singing animals, packed full of 40 songs, is amiable, shallow and occasionally sweet. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has to take on villains from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this superhero picture that’s an exercise in fan service. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.