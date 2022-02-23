Screenings - Feb. 25

​​​​OPENING

2022 Oscar Nominated Short Films. All the nominees for Academy Awards for best animated short , best documentary short and best live action short are screened in four packages divided by category. (Ross)

Butter. This comedy about an obese high school guy who befriends the prettiest girl in school on social media by pretending to be a jock from another school was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood).

Studio 666. The Foo Fighters are stuck with Dave Grohl's crass, crude, dated and terribly unfunny script, BJ McDonnell’s inert filmmaking and their own amateurish acting in this horror comedy that is neither scary nor funny. R. (Grand). Grade: C-

The Worst Person in the World. This Oscar-nominated Norwegian film is a love story that’s as messy, sad and joyful as any real ones are. It is effervescently romantic, yet filled with the deepest sorrow, capturing all of the very real feelings of falling in love, falling out of love R. (Grand) Grade: A

NOW SHOWING

The Cursed. This Gothic horror film about a werewolf is a fun, if gory throwback to classic Hammer films. R. (Grand). Grade: C

Death on the Nile. The script that focuses too much on the psychology of Hercule Poirot and not enough on the characters around him makes this followup to "Murder on the Orient Express" a less than engaging thriller. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

Dog. Channing Tatum stars alongside a Belgian Malinois in this buddy comedy about a Marine trying to get to a fellow soldier’s funeral in this movie that doesn’t depart from formula but is surprisingly effective. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B-

Jackass Forever. The Jackass crew and some new collaborators return for another set of idiotic, oft-dangerous, and sometimes-hilarious stunts. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Jockey. Clifton Collins Jr. gives a career-defining performance as an aging jockey in this formula-defying sports movie. R. (Ross) Grade: A

Marry Me. Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in this formulaic romantic comedy about a glamorous powerful woman who, when her fiance cheats on her, turns to a high school teacher. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

Scream. This bloody, winking sequel finds a new killer in a Ghostface mask goes after teenagers in the same California town that was terrorized a couple years ago and works surprisingly well. R (Grand) Grade: B

Sing 2. This animated sequel about singing animals, packed full of 40 songs, is amiable, shallow and occasionally sweet. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C

Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has to take on villains from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this superhero picture that’s an exercise in fan service. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Uncharted. This video game based movie is entertaining enough, but it's often inert and never fully achieves liftoff. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

