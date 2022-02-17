Screenings - Feb 18

​​​​OPENING

The Cursed. This Gothic horror film about a werewolf is a fun, if gory throwback to classic Hammer films. R. (Grand). Grade: B

Dog. Channing Tatum stars alongside a Belgian Malinois in this buddy comedy about a Marine trying to get to a fellow solider’s funeral that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe)

The Jockey. Clifton Collins Jr. gives a career defining performance as an aging jockey in this formula-defying sports movie. R. (Ross) Grade: A

Uncharted. This video game-based movie is entertaining enough, but it's often inert and never fully achieves liftoff. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C

NOW SHOWING

American Underdog. This biopic about former St. Louis Rams’ quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from grocery store clerk to Super Bowl MVP. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: B

Blacklight. Yet another Liam Neeson action movie that follows the same tired formula, this time he’s is government “fixer” who discovers and tried to stop an illegal program that is killing American citizens. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: D

Death on the Nile. The script that focuses too much on the psychology of Hercule Poirot and not enough on the characters around him makes this followup to "Murder on the Orient Express" a less than engaging thriller. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

Encanto. This animated movie about a Colombian girl born into a magical family works because it is a universal fable about failing to live up to standards amid long-held secrets. PG. (Grand). Grade: B

Jackass Forever. The Jackass crew and some new collaborators return for another set of idiotic, oft-dangerous, hilarious stunts. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Licorice Pizza. Director Paul Thomas Anderson has created a hazy coming of age story and love letter to the San Fernando Valley of the '70s that's one of the best movies of 2021. R. (Grand). Grade: A

Marry Me. Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in this formulaic romantic comedy about a glamorous powerful woman who, when her fiance cheats on her, turns to a high school teacher. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

Moonfall. A NASA executive, astronaut and conspiracy theorist try to stop the moon from slamming into the earth in this so-bad-it-might-be-good disaster film. PG-13.(Grand) Grade: C

Scream. This bloody, winking sequel finds a new killer in a Ghostface mask goes after teenagers in the same California town that was terrorized a couple years ago and works surprisingly well. R (Grand) Grade: B

Sing 2. This animated sequel about singing animals,packed full of 40 songs, is amiable, shallow and occasionally sweet. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C

Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has to take on villains from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this superhero picture that’s an exercise in fan service. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Sundown. Through its vagueness and a cipher-like performance by Tim Roth, Michel Franco’s “Sundown” becomes a movie that’s as much about what we project onto the people on screen as it is about those characters and the story that is being told. R. (Ross) Grade: B+

West Side Story. Director Steven Spielberg's revival of the 1961 musical still plays the hits, but feels less like a Broadway-to-screen transfer than a cinematic staging of a classic that is a better movie than the original. (Grand) Grade: B+

The Wolf and The Lion. Two cubs, a young wolf and lion, must make their way back to the woman who raised them in this so-so “Incredible Journey” style movie. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: C

