Screenings - Feb. 11

Blacklight. Liam Neeson is a shadowy government “fixer” who along with a journalist, discovers and tries to stop an illegal program that is killing American citizens. This thriller that was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

Death on the Nile. The script that focuses too much on the psychology of Hercule Poirot and not enough on the characters around him. It makes this followup to "Murder on the Orient Express" a less-than-engaging thriller. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C+

Marry Me. Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in this romantic comedy about a glamorous powerful entertainer who, when her fiance cheats on her, turns to a high school teacher. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

Sundown. It's a movie that’s as much about what we project onto the people on screen as it is about those characters and the story that is being told. R. (Ross) Grade: B+

Supercool. A high school nerd wakes up as a cool guy and has a very wild night with his friends in this action comedy that was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand)

American Underdog. This biopic is about former St. Louis Rams’ quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from grocery store clerk to Super Bowl MVP. PG. (Edgewood) Grade: B

Belfast. Writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s funny, touching look at his own coming of age in turbulent Northern Ireland is a memory box salute to his hometown and his youth. PG-13 (Grand) Grade: B+

Jackass Forever. The Jackass crew and some new collaborators return for another set of idiotic, oft-dangerous, hilarious stunts. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Licorice Pizza. Director Paul Thomas Anderson has created a hazy coming of age story and love letter to the San Fernando Valley of the '70s that's one of the best movies of 2021. R. (Grand). Grade: A

Moonfall. A NASA executive, astronaut and conspiracy theorist try to stop the moon from slamming into the earth in this sci-fi adventure. PG-13.(Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: C-

Scream. This bloody, winking sequel finds a new killer in a Ghostface mask goes after teenagers in the same California town that was terrorized a couple years ago and works surprisingly well. R (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B

Sing 2. This animated sequel about singing animals, packed full of 40 songs, is amiable, shallow and occasionally sweet. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C

Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has to take on villains from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this superhero picture that’s an exercise in fan service. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

The Wolf and The Lion. Two cubs, a young wolf and lion, must make their way back to the woman who raised them in this “Incredible Journey” style movie. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: C-

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America. Attorney Jeffrey Robinson recounts the 400-year history of racism in America in this galvanizing documentary framed around a lecture he gave in 2018.PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A

