Screenings - Dec. 3

OPENING.
Benedetta. Director Paul Verhoeven adds his sex-and-violence excess to this entertainingly watchable film about a 17th century Italian nun who performs miracles and becomes involved with another woman. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: B+
Encounter. Riz Ahmed gives another watchable performance as a Marine who goes on a rescue mission to save his sons from a mysterious threat in this intense drama. R. (SouthPointe) Grade: B
Silent Night. Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode are parents hosting a holiday get together as the end of the world looms in this picture that was not screening in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13.(Grand)
Sword Art Online - Aria of a Starless Night. The latest installment of the Japanese amine series based on a video game was not screened for critics. Not Rated. (Grand)
Wolf. A man who believes his is a wolf trapped in a human body who eats, sleeps and lives like a wolf has to undergo curative therapies in this allegory that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand).
NOW SHOWING
Belfast. Writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s funny touching look at his own coming of age in turbulent Northern Ireland is a memory box salute to his hometown and his youth. PG-13 (Grand) Grade: B+
Clifford The Big Red Dog. This animated picture delivers the sturdy, familiar entertainment that Clifford’s young fans expect, but nothing more. PG (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
Dune. Director Denis Villeneuve has crafted the kind of large-format adaptation that the sci-fi novel “Dune” deserves, both visually and emotionally. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: B+
Encanto. This animated movie about a Colombian girl born into a magical family works because it is a universal fable about failing to live up to standards amid long-held secrets. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B
Eternals. Director Chloe Zhao’s Marvel superhero film is a dense, heavy fantasy text that asks the audience to suspend their irony addiction for 2½ hours, which is perhaps too tall an order.PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In trying to please everyone, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" should ultimately please no one except the most hardcore of fans whose idea of a fun time at the movies is pointing at things they've seen before. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C-
House of Gucci. This tale of intrigue, backstabbing and murder in the Gucci family is director Ridley Scott's entertaining if dramatically thin return to the fact-based machinations of the rich, famous and weaselly. R (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
Julia. This entertaining documentary tells the story of Julia Child, who via her PBS cooking show became the first celebrity chef and changed the way America cooks. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A
King Richard. Will Smith gives a fine performance as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in this very well done sports movie that's also a family story. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: A
Resident Evil: Raccoon City. The video game based horror series gets rebooted with this picture that finds survivors battling an evil force that invades and nearly destroys their city. R. (Grand) Grade: C-
Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom returns to try to stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, who turns into Carnage in this comic book film that’s good dumb fun. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C
NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.
