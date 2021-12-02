Screenings - Dec. 3

OPENING.

Benedetta. Director Paul Verhoeven adds his sex-and-violence excess to this entertainingly watchable film about a 17th century Italian nun who performs miracles and becomes involved with another woman. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: B+

Encounter. Riz Ahmed gives another watchable performance as a Marine who goes on a rescue mission to save his sons from a mysterious threat in this intense drama. R. (SouthPointe) Grade: B

Silent Night. Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode are parents hosting a holiday get together as the end of the world looms in this picture that was not screening in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13.(Grand)

Sword Art Online - Aria of a Starless Night. The latest installment of the Japanese amine series based on a video game was not screened for critics. Not Rated. (Grand)

Wolf. A man who believes his is a wolf trapped in a human body who eats, sleeps and lives like a wolf has to undergo curative therapies in this allegory that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand).

NOW SHOWING