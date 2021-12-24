Screenings - Dec. 24

OPENING.

American Underdog. This biopic about Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from grocery store clerk to Super Bowl MVP, was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood)

A Journal for Jordan. This Denzel Washington-directed love story may leave you sobbing as it explores duty, sacrifice, death and parenthood. PG-13 (Opens Saturday, Grand) Grade: C+

The King’s Man. "This prequel is a sensationalized, over-the-top walkthrough of WWI with the elite agency of British superspies as the secret saviors of the day aimed at blowing up history that only makes you roll your eyes. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: D+

Licorice Pizza. Director Paul Thomas Anderson has created a hazy coming-of-age story and love letter to the San Fernando Valley of the '70s that's one of the best movies of 2021. R. (Grand, opens Saturday). Grade: B+