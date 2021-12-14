Screenings - Dec. 17

OPENING.

Nightmare Alley. Bradley Cooper carries this stylish, dark, noirish 1930s tale about some very bad people in a low-rent carnival and in a millionaire's estate. R. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: A

Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has to take on villains from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this superhero picture that’s an exercise in fan service. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

NOW SHOWING

Being The Ricardos. “Being the Ricardos” is an Aaron Sorkin event through and through and an earnest, smart picture of a complex woman, Lucille Ball, and, like her show, it all goes down so smoothly you barely even get a chance to appreciate the labor behind it. R. (Grand). Grade: B

Don’t Look Up. Jennifer Lawrence is an astronomy grad student who with her professor Leonardo DiCaprio discover a comet on a collision course with Earth in this comedy about impending doom that’s provocative, funny but doesn’t fully work. R. (Grand) Grade: B-