Screenings - Dec. 17
Screenings - Dec. 17

OPENING.

Nightmare Alley. Bradley Cooper carries this stylish, dark, noirish 1930s tale about some very bad people in a low-rent carnival and in a millionaire's estate. R. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: A

Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has to take on villains from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this superhero picture that’s an exercise in fan service. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

NOW SHOWING

Being The Ricardos. “Being the Ricardos” is an Aaron Sorkin event through and through and an earnest, smart picture of a complex woman, Lucille Ball, and, like her show, it all goes down so smoothly you barely even get a chance to appreciate the labor behind it. R. (Grand). Grade: B

Don’t Look Up. Jennifer Lawrence is an astronomy grad student who with her professor Leonardo DiCaprio discover a comet on a collision course with Earth in this comedy about impending doom that’s provocative, funny but doesn’t fully work. R. (Grand) Grade: B-

Encanto. This animated movie about a Colombian girl born into a magical family works because it is a universal fable about failing to live up to standards amid long-held secrets. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

Eternals. Director Chloe Zhao’s Marvel superhero film is a dense, heavy fantasy text that asks the audience to suspend their irony addiction for two-and-a-half hours, which is perhaps too tall an order.PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C+

Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In trying to please everyone, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" should ultimately please no one except the most hardcore of fans whose idea of a fun time at the movies is pointing at things they've seen before. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C-

Julia. This entertaining documentary tells the story of Julia Child, who via her PBS cooking show became the first celebrity chef and changed the way America cooks. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A

House of Gucci. This tale of intrigue, backstabbing and murder in the Gucci family is director Ridley Scott's entertaining if dramatically thin return to the fact-based machinations of the rich, famous and weaselly. R (Grand) Grade: C+

National Champions. A star quarterback and a teammate ignite a players’ strike before the college football national championship game that threatens to destroy the NCAA’s “amateur” athletic system in this cliche-filled, gimmicky drama. R. (Grand) Grade: C

The Souvenir II. Johanna Hogg’s semi-autobiographical story of a young female film student in the 80 coping with the death of her boyfriend while making her thesis movie is one of the best sequels ever. R. (Ross) Grade: A

West Side Story. Director Steven Spielberg's revival of the 1961 musical still plays the hits, but feels less like a Broadway-to-screen transfer than a cinematic staging of a classic that is a better movie than the original. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B+

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Husker News