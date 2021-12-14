Screenings - Dec. 17

OPENING.
Nightmare Alley. Bradley Cooper carries this stylish, dark, noirish 1930s tale about some very bad people in a low-rent carnival and in a millionaire's estate. R. (Grand, SouthPointe) Grade: A
Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man has to take on villains from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this superhero picture that’s an exercise in fan service. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)
NOW SHOWING
Being The Ricardos. “Being the Ricardos” is an Aaron Sorkin event through and through and an earnest, smart picture of a complex woman, Lucille Ball, and, like her show, it all goes down so smoothly you barely even get a chance to appreciate the labor behind it. R. (Grand). Grade: B
Don’t Look Up. Jennifer Lawrence is an astronomy grad student who with her professor Leonardo DiCaprio discover a comet on a collision course with Earth in this comedy about impending doom that’s provocative, funny but doesn’t fully work. R. (Grand) Grade: B-
Encanto. This animated movie about a Colombian girl born into a magical family works because it is a universal fable about failing to live up to standards amid long-held secrets. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B
Eternals. Director Chloe Zhao’s Marvel superhero film is a dense, heavy fantasy text that asks the audience to suspend their irony addiction for two-and-a-half hours, which is perhaps too tall an order.PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C+
Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In trying to please everyone, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" should ultimately please no one except the most hardcore of fans whose idea of a fun time at the movies is pointing at things they've seen before. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C-
Julia. This entertaining documentary tells the story of Julia Child, who via her PBS cooking show became the first celebrity chef and changed the way America cooks. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A
House of Gucci. This tale of intrigue, backstabbing and murder in the Gucci family is director Ridley Scott's entertaining if dramatically thin return to the fact-based machinations of the rich, famous and weaselly. R (Grand) Grade: C+
National Champions. A star quarterback and a teammate ignite a players’ strike before the college football national championship game that threatens to destroy the NCAA’s “amateur” athletic system in this cliche-filled, gimmicky drama. R. (Grand) Grade: C
The Souvenir II. Johanna Hogg’s semi-autobiographical story of a young female film student in the 80 coping with the death of her boyfriend while making her thesis movie is one of the best sequels ever. R. (Ross) Grade: A
West Side Story. Director Steven Spielberg's revival of the 1961 musical still plays the hits, but feels less like a Broadway-to-screen transfer than a cinematic staging of a classic that is a better movie than the original. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood) Grade: B+
NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.
