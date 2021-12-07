Screenings - Dec. 10

OPENING.
Being The Ricardos. “Being the Ricardos” is an Aaron Sorkin event through and through and an earnest, smart picture of a complex woman, Lucille Ball, and, like her show, it all goes down so smoothly you barely even get a chance to appreciate the labor behind it. R. IGrand). Grade: B
Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers. This two-hour film of Christian music artists performing Christmas songs from the set of “The Chosen” was not screened in advance for critics. Unrated. (Grand, SouthPointe)
Don’t Look Up. Late in this clunky satire starring Jennifer Lawrence is an astronomy grad student who with her professor Leonardo DiCaprio discover a comet on a collision course with Earth in this thriller the film nearly hits a tone of awe. R. (Grand) Grade: C
National Champions. A star quarterback and a teammate ignite s players’ strike before the college football national championship game that threatens to destroy the NCAA’s “amateur” athletic system in this drama that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand)
The Souvenir. Johanna Hogg’s semi-autobiographical story of a young female film student coping with the death of her boyfriend while making her thesis movie is one of the best sequels ever. R. (Ross) Grade: A
West Side Story. Director Steven Spielberg's revival of the 1961 musical still plays the hits, but feels less like a Broadway-to-screen transfer than a cinematic staging of a classic that is a better movie than the original. Grade: B+
NOW SHOWING
Benedetta. Director Paul Verhoeven adds his sex-and-violence excess this entertainingly watchable "based on true events" story of a 17th-century Italian nun who performs miracles and becomes involved with another woman. Not Rated. (Ross) Grade: B+
Clifford The Big Red Dog. This animated picture delivers the sturdy, familiar entertainment that Clifford’s young fans expect, but nothing more. PG (East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
Dune. Director Denis Villeneuve has crafted the kind of large-format adaptation that the sci-fi novel “Dune” deserves, both visually and emotionally. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: B+
Encanto. This animated movie about a Colombian girl born into a magical family works because it is a universal fable about failing to live up to standards amid long-held secrets. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B
Encounter. Riz Ahmed gives another watchable performance as a Marine who goes on a rescue mission to save his sons from a mysterious threat in this intense drama. R. (SouthPointe) Grade: B
Eternals. Director Chloe Zhao’s Marvel superhero film is a dense, heavy fantasy text that asks the audience to suspend their irony addiction for 2½ hours, which is perhaps too tall an order.PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+
Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In trying to please everyone, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" should ultimately please no one except the most hardcore of fans whose idea of a fun time at the movies is pointing at things they've seen before. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C-
House of Gucci. This tale of intrigue, backstabbing and murder in the Gucci family is director Ridley Scott's entertaining if dramatically thin return to the fact-based machinations of the rich, famous and weaselly. R (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+
King Richard. Will Smith gives a fine performance as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in this very well done sports movie that's also a family story. PG-13. (Edgewood). Grade: A
Resident Evil: Raccoon City. The video game based horror series gets rebooted with this picture that finds survivors battling an evil force that invades and nearly destroys their city. R. (Grand) Grade: C-
Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom returns to try to stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, who turns into Carnage in this comic book film that’s good dumb fun.. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C
NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott