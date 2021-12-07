Screenings - Dec. 10

OPENING.

Being The Ricardos. “Being the Ricardos” is an Aaron Sorkin event through and through and an earnest, smart picture of a complex woman, Lucille Ball, and, like her show, it all goes down so smoothly you barely even get a chance to appreciate the labor behind it. R. IGrand). Grade: B

Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers. This two-hour film of Christian music artists performing Christmas songs from the set of “The Chosen” was not screened in advance for critics. Unrated. (Grand, SouthPointe)

Don’t Look Up. Late in this clunky satire starring Jennifer Lawrence is an astronomy grad student who with her professor Leonardo DiCaprio discover a comet on a collision course with Earth in this thriller the film nearly hits a tone of awe. R. (Grand) Grade: C

National Champions. A star quarterback and a teammate ignite s players’ strike before the college football national championship game that threatens to destroy the NCAA’s “amateur” athletic system in this drama that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand)