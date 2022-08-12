 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Screenings - Aug. 12

OPENING

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. The first great Gen Z thrillers is a razor-sharp satire of modern privilege set inside an escalating murder mystery in a remote mansion as a hurricane rages outside. R. (Grand) Grade: B

Fall. This thriller about a pair of climbers who find themselves stranded  on the top of a remote radio tower was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand) 

Fire of Love. This documentary is part science, part romance as it tells the story of Katia and Maurice Krafft, a French couple who bonded over their love of volcanoes and spent their lives traveling the globe to study and film the eruptions. PG. (Ross) Grade: B+

Inu-Oh. This Japanese anime revisionist rock opera about a 14th-century superstar whose dance moves take Japan by storm was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand) 

Mack & Rita. This comedy about a woman who transforms into her 70-year-old self was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand)

NOW SHOWING

Bullet Train. Brad Pitt stars in this ultra-violent but empty action picture about assassins on a fast moving train that is fun until it's not. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

DC League of Super Pets. This animated movie in which Krypto the Superdog has to rally a pack of animals from a shelter to help him rescue Superman and the other members of the Justice League doesn't soar but still entertains. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Easter Sunday. Stand-up comic Jo Koy is a man returning home for Easter in this comedy love letter to his Filipino-American community that's full of stale jokes. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Elvis. Austin Butler delivers a fully transformed performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s sprawling, manic, maximalist, chopped-and-screwed music biopic. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B+

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song. This superbly crafted documentary tells the story of the iconic song "Hallelujah," which went from ignored obscurity to global anthem through the life of its writer, Cohen. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: A

Minions: The Rise of Gru. Gru hatches a plot to become evil, with or without cooperation from his loyal Minions, in the latest installment of the animated series. PG. (Grand). Grade: C+

Nope. Horror director Jordan Poole's ambitious, original film about caretakers at a California horse ranch who encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior is inconsistent but ultimately works. R. (Grand, East Park.). Grade: B

Thor: Love and Thunder. This superhero movie wants to be a rom-com, but the two genres don't play well together here. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe.) Grade: C+

Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel is a thrilling, pulse-pounding, old-school blockbuster experience, a more-than-worthy follow-up to the 1986 classic. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). PG-13. Grade: A

Where The Crawdads Sing. This adaptation of the best-selling mystery novel lacks the essential character and storytelling connective tissue that makes a story like this work. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

