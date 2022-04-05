Screenings - April 8

OPENING

All The Old Knives. Chris Pine is a CIA operative assigned to root out a mole from the agency’s Vienna station in this espionage thriller that wasn’t screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, Edgewood)

Ambulance. A pair of brothers hijack an ambulance carrying a wounded cop as they try to escape from massive law enforcement pursuit after they rob a bank in this chase film that wasn’t screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once. A filmmaking team takes every existential question, raunchy joke and nonsensical notion they’ve every had and throw it on screen in this chaotic, hectic, exhausting cinematic assault. R. (Grand) Grade: C

Great Freedom. Frank Rogowski gives another powerful performance as a gay man repeatedly imprisoned under Germany’s Paragraph 175 in this decade-spanning film that was Austria’s Academy Awards entry. Unrated (Ross) Grade: B

Sonic The Hedgehog 2. The blue hedgehog returns for another adventure in which he has to save the world by finding an emerald that has the power to destroy civilization in this film that wasn’t screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

To Which We Belong. This documentary highlights farmers and ranchers, including some from Nebraska, who are leaving behind conventional practices that are no longer profitable or sustainable. Unrated. (Ross)

NOW SHOWING

The Batman. This dark, depressing, seemingly endless reboot of the "Batman" franchise is an earnest, but bloated misfire. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C

CODA. The Best Picture Academy Award winner about a deaf family with a hearing daughter who is torn between going to music schools and staying home to help her family comes to theaters for the first time. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: A

Dog. Channing Tatum stars alongside a Belgian Malinois in this buddy comedy about a Marine trying to get to a fellow soldier's funeral in this movie that doesn’t depart from formula but is surprisingly effective.. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B-

Jujutsu: Kaizen O: The Movie. A prequel to the manga-anime series, this action packed animated movie goes back to the high school where the sorcerers are trained in exorcism and fight mysterious creatures. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: B

The Lost City. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum turn this predictable romantic adventure screwball, creating an entertaining charmer. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Morbius. Jared Leto plays anti-hero Dr. Morbius in this instantly forgettable, often laughable, poorly edited, derivative time suck from Sony’s Spider-Man-adjacent cinematic universe. unforgettable. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: D

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.