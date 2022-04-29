Screenings - April 29

OPENING

Memory. Liam Neeson is an assassin who is losing his memory while trying to kill the people who hired him in his thriller that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand)

Peace By Chocolate. A Syrian refugee in Scotland tries to rebuild his family's chocolate factory in this film that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. Unrated. (Grand)

The Rose Maker. This genteel French film watches a rose grower to criminals to stay in business with surprising results for all involved. Unrated. (Ross) Grade: B+

NOW SHOWING

Ambulance. A pair of brothers hijack an ambulance carrying a wounded cop as they try to escape from a massive law enforcement pursuit after they rob a bank in this typical Michael Bay action picture. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C

The Bad Guys. A crew of criminal animals try to pull a con by posing as model citizen in this very funny animated comedy with a good message for its younger viewers. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

The Batman. This dark, depressing, seemingly endless reboot of the "Batman" franchise is an earnest but bloated misfire. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once. Filmmaking team The Daniels take every existential question, raunchy joke and nonsensical notion they’ve ever had and throw it on screen in this chaotic, hectic, exhausting cinematic assault. R. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: C

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. "Fantastic Beasts" has some moments of charm and energy, but falls prey to the same problem the two previous movies had: a story that's both too complicated and unintriguing; in short, not well told. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Father Stu. Mark Wahlberg is a former boxer and agnostic who decides to become a Catholic priest in this entertaining but rarely engaging biopic. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C

The Lost City. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum turn this predictable romantic adventure screwball, creating an entertaining charmer. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Lunana: The Yak in the Classroom. A teacher in Bhutan is sent to the most remote school in the world high in the Himalayas in this charmer that was nominated for the Best International Film Oscar. Unrated. (Ross). Grade: A

Morbius. Jared Leto plays anti-hero Dr. Morbius in this instantly forgettable, often laughable, poorly edited, derivative time suck from Sony’s Spider-Man-adjacent cinematic universe. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: D

The Northman. A Viking is out to save his mother, kill his uncle and avenge his father in this dazzling display of film craft and genre reworking from director Robert Eggers. R. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B+

Sonic The Hedgehog 2. The blue hedgehog returns for another adventure in which he has to save the world by finding an emerald that has the power to destroy civilization in this acceptable sequel. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Nicholas Cage plays Nicholas Cage in this self-referential action comedy in which he gets recruited by the CIA.. R.(Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B-

Unplugging. Eva Longoria and Matt Walsh are a couple who goes on a romantic weekend, sans electronic devices, social media and children only to encounter unearthly creatures in this lackluster picture. R. (Grand) Grade: C-

NOTE: Theaters are for Friday only and are subject to change the other days of the week.

