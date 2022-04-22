Screenings - April 22

OPENING

The Bad Guys. A crew of criminal animals try to pull a con by posing as model citizen in this animated comedy that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

Lunana: The Yak in the Classroom. A teacher in Bhutan is sent to the most remote school in the world high in the Himalayas in this charmer that was nominated for the Best International Film Oscar. Unrated. (Ross). Grade: A

The Northman A Viking is out to save his mother, kill his uncle and avenge his father in this period adventure that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Nicolas Cage plays Nicholas Cage in this action comedy in which he gets recruited by the CIA that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R.(Grand, East Park, SouthPointe)

Unplugging. Eva Longoria and Matt Walsh are a couple who goes on a romantic weekend, sans electronic devices, social media and children only to encounter unearthly creatures in this film that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand)

Ambulance. A pair of brothers hijack an ambulance carrying a wounded cop as they try to escape from a massive law enforcement pursuit after they rob a bank in this typical Michael Bay action picture. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C

The Batman. This dark, depressing, seemingly endless reboot of the "Batman" franchise is an earnest but bloated misfire. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once. Filmmaking team The Daniels take every existential question, raunchy joke and nonsensical notion they’ve ever had and throw it on screen in this chaotic, hectic, exhausting cinematic assault. R. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: C

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. "Fantastic Beasts" has some moments of charm and energy, but falls prey to the same problem the two previous movies had: a story that's both too complicated and unintriguing; in short, not well told. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Father Stu. Mark Wahlberg is a former boxer and agnostic who decides to become a Catholic priest in this biopic. R. (Grand, East Park)

Great Freedom. Frank Rogowski gives another powerful performance as a gay man repeatedly imprisoned under Germany’s Paragraph 175 in this decade-spanning film that was Austria’s Academy Awards entry. Unrated (Ross) Grade: B

The Lost City. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum turn this predictable romantic adventure screwball, creating an entertaining charmer. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Morbius. Jared Leto plays anti-hero Dr. Morbius in this instantly forgettable, often laughable, poorly edited, derivative time suck from Sony’s Spider-Man-adjacent cinematic universe. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: D

Mothering Sunday. Odessa Young is an English maid who becomes involved with a manor-born man who is engaged to be married in this novelistic meditation on love and loss. R. (Ross) Grade: B

Sonic The Hedgehog 2. The blue hedgehog returns for another adventure in which he has to save the world by finding an emerald that has the power to destroy civilization in this acceptable sequel. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

