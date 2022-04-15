Screenings - April 15

OPENING

Chariot. John Malkovich plays a specialist who guides people through the reincarnation process, which goes haywire, in this dark thriller that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. "Fantastic Beasts" has some moments of charm and energy, but falls prey to the same problem the two previous movies had: a story that's both too complicated and unintriguing; in short, not well told. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

Father Stu. Mark Wahlberg is a former boxer and agnostic who decides to become a Catholic priest in this biopic. R. (Grand, East Park)

Mothering Sunday. Odessa Young is an English maid who becomes involved with a manor-born man who is engaged to be married in this novelistic meditation on love and loss. R. (Ross) Grade: B

NOW SHOWING

All the Old Knives. Chris Pine is a CIA operative assigned to root out a mole from the agency’s Vienna station in this espionage thriller that works largely because of the chemistry between its stars. R. (Grand, Edgewood) Grade: C+

Ambulance. A pair of brothers hijack an ambulance carrying a wounded cop as they try to escape from a massive law enforcement pursuit after they rob a bank in this chase film in this typical Michael Bay action picture. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

The Batman. This dark, depressing, seemingly endless reboot of the "Batman" franchise is an earnest but bloated misfire. PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood). Grade: C

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once. Filmmaking team The Daniels take every existential question, raunchy joke and nonsensical notion they’ve ever had and throw it on screen in this chaotic, hectic, exhausting cinematic assault. R. (Grand, East Park) Grade: C

Great Freedom. Frank Rogowski gives another powerful performance as a gay man repeatedly imprisoned under Germany’s Paragraph 175 in this decade-spanning film that was Austria’s Academy Awards entry. Unrated (Ross) Grade: B

The Lost City. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum turn this predictable romantic adventure screwball, creating an entertaining charmer. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B

Morbius. Jared Leto plays anti-hero Dr. Morbius in this instantly forgettable, often laughable, poorly edited, derivative time suck from Sony’s Spider-Man-adjacent cinematic universe. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: D

Sonic The Hedgehog 2. The blue hedgehog returns for another adventure in which he has to save the world by finding an emerald that has the power to destroy civilization in this acceptable sequel. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C

