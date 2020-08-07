You are the owner of this article.
Ross theater to bring movies back to Lincoln Aug. 21
Ross theater to bring movies back to Lincoln Aug. 21

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center

The Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center will reopen to show movies beginning Aug. 21.

 Journal Star file photo

The Ross Media Arts Center will reopen Aug. 21, showing the films “John Lewis: Good Trouble” and “The Truth.”

Like all movie theaters across the country, the Ross shut down in mid-March and has remained dark since.

Most theaters, including Marcus Theaters in Lincoln, remain dark — some because of state and municipal restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus. Plus, most major studios have pushed back the release of films that would draw people back to theaters into the fall or next year.

That’s not the case with the independent and foreign films the Ross will begin showing in two weeks.

“There’s getting to be more and more movies we can get,” said Danny Lee Ladely, director of the Ross. “What I’m planning to do is pick up where I left off in March. I had some films booked for March, April and a few in May, and I’m going to try to play them.”

Ladely wanted to reopen with the critically acclaimed French period drama “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” which had been slated to open at the Ross on March 17, and “First Cow,” a frontier tale of hunters whose fortune is dependent on a dairy cow.

Those films haven’t yet been set for theatrical distribution. Ladely said he’s hoping to get both to play after “John Lewis: Good Trouble” and “The Truth.”

As for the seating restrictions, the Ross will reopen under directed health measures that cut capacity in each auditorium to 50%. That means 41 seats will be available in the smaller south theater and 98 seats in the Cooper Theater.

“It’s rare that we have more than 50% at any one screening,” Ladely said. “I don’t think that’s going to be a big issue unless we latch onto something that’s really popular.”

Ross patrons will be asked to sit with at least 6 feet — or three chairs — between themselves or their group and others. The patrons also won’t be allowed to sit directly in front of or behind others.

Following the University of Nebraska-Lincoln policy, masks must be worn at all times while inside the building, including while the movie is playing. Masks can be removed while eating or drinking concession items.

The number of screenings each day will be cut to two on weekdays and three on weekends to allow for cleaning and sanitation of the auditoriums.

Tickets and concessions also will be available for purchase online to reduce patron contact with staff. A Plexiglas partition has been added to the concessions and box office counters.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

