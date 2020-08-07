Ross theater to bring movies back to Lincoln Aug. 21

As for the seating restrictions, the Ross will reopen under directed health measures that cut capacity in each auditorium to 50%. That means 41 seats will be available in the smaller south theater and 98 seats in the Cooper Theater.

“It’s rare that we have more than 50% at any one screening,” Ladely said. “I don’t think that’s going to be a big issue unless we latch onto something that’s really popular.”

Ross patrons will be asked to sit with at least 6 feet — or three chairs — between themselves or their group and others. The patrons also won’t be allowed to sit directly in front of or behind others.

Following the University of Nebraska-Lincoln policy, masks must be worn at all times while inside the building, including while the movie is playing. Masks can be removed while eating or drinking concession items.

The number of screenings each day will be cut to two on weekdays and three on weekends to allow for cleaning and sanitation of the auditoriums.

Tickets and concessions also will be available for purchase online to reduce patron contact with staff. A Plexiglas partition has been added to the concessions and box office counters.