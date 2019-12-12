Richard Jewell' review: Clint Eastwood's seething reminder that sometimes, the fake-news rap is legit

The smaller the scenes, the truer the drama. For years we've seen Hauser go to town as various, thick-skulled Bubbas ("I, Tonya," "BlacKkKlansman"). Here, in the later scenes with Bates (affecting and effective), he's allowed to flower as an actor. Jewell's heartache and ultimate exoneration gives Hauser a lot with which to work, and Bates and Rockwell are rock-solid scene partners. After the wobbly vagaries of "The Mule" and "The 15:17 to Paris," the best of "Richard Jewell" is easily the best work Eastwood has done in a while.

What the media and the FBI actually did, in real life, was bad enough; in "Richard Jewell," even the true or true-ish events have a way of feeling like fake dramatizations of fake news and institutional failures. Donald Trump's enemies, the press and the government, are this movie's enemies. The building blocks are there in what happened to Jewell in real life.

Eastwood can't resist adding extra relish; in one shot of the Journal-Constitution newsroom, when Scruggs gets a round of applause from her fellow jackals, the camera lingers and lingers on Wilde's satanic glee.