Review: "Writing with Fire" tells inspirational story of Indian newpaper staffed entirely by women

In the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a crusading newspaper is, like all papers around the world, trying to move from print to digital while doing stories that no other outlet will cover.
It is investigating police inaction on sexual assaults, the failure of government programs designed to, among other things, put a toilet in every house, the deteriorated or nonexistent infrastructure and the rise of Hindu nationalism under strongman Prime Minister Narenda Modi
That, in itself, would be courageous enough. But Khabar Lahariya is staffed entirely by women, most of them Dalit, who, in the Indian caste system are “untouchables,” essentially outcasts who are among the most discriminated against people in Indian society.
The journalists of Khabar Lahariya, however, are undaunted and, as can be seen in “Writing with Fire” are making an impact on the lives of those they write about and on India more broadly.
Directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh cover the first 12 years of Khabar Lahariya very quickly, using text to tell a Cliff’s Notes version of the story of the paper that was founded in 2002 and continued to grow in influence and size until 2016, when the film picks up the story.
At its center is Meera, Khabar Lahariya’s tough-as-nails senior reporter, who has been with the paper since its inception. Along with fearlessly pursuing stories, Meera is in charge of the digital transition, which means, in part, she has to teach the women, many who don’t have electricity in their homes, how to use the phones that will capture the video to go on the paper’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Her story is the most fleshed out of any of the women. Married at 14, her in-laws allowed her to continue schooling. The holder of a pair of master’s degrees, she’s a working mother – who doesn’t have much time to spend with her daughters – married to a husband who believed that Khabar Lahariya was destined to fail and still seems to think the project will go under.
The two other primary figures followed by Thomas and Ghosh are Suneeta and Shyamkali.
Suneeta, who is all of 20, but is educated, lives and works in a mining village, taking on both the men who have zero respect for her and the mining companies, who both threaten and try to bribe her. Single, Suneeta worries about shaming her family by not being married, but knows if she marries her husband is likely to prevent her from working.
Shyamkali is Suneeta’s opposite, so timid and uneducated that she’s afraid to touch the cellphone. But Shyamkali is determined to become a good reporter and, as the movie moves forward, she does.
Told chronologically, “Writing with Fire” moves at a deliberate pace, taking the time to follow the women on buses, trains, motorcycles and on foot as they go out on stories where they have to deal with men who either don’t respect them or, in the case of other journalists, try to tell them how to do the job. They get little respect.
Beyond their reporting, the most heartening aspect of “Writing with Fire” comes in more lines of text interspersed throughout the film that track the online views, moving from 10,000 to 100,000 to 1 million to 10 million to 20 million. And that has Khabar Lahariya expanding to other states in India.
While their stories haven’t brought down a president ala Woodward and Bernstein or unearthed nation changing scandals, the work of Khabar Lahariya is testimony that newspapers, whether print or digital, still matter and still can impact the world they cover.
