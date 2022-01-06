Review: "Writing with Fire" tells inspirational story of Indian newpaper staffed entirely by women

In the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a crusading newspaper is, like all papers around the world, trying to move from print to digital while doing stories that no other outlet will cover.

It is investigating police inaction on sexual assaults, the failure of government programs designed to, among other things, put a toilet in every house, the deteriorated or nonexistent infrastructure and the rise of Hindu nationalism under strongman Prime Minister Narenda Modi

That, in itself, would be courageous enough. But Khabar Lahariya is staffed entirely by women, most of them Dalit, who, in the Indian caste system are “untouchables,” essentially outcasts who are among the most discriminated against people in Indian society.

The journalists of Khabar Lahariya, however, are undaunted and, as can be seen in “Writing with Fire” are making an impact on the lives of those they write about and on India more broadly.

Directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh cover the first 12 years of Khabar Lahariya very quickly, using text to tell a Cliff’s Notes version of the story of the paper that was founded in 2002 and continued to grow in influence and size until 2016, when the film picks up the story.