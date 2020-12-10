 Skip to main content
Review: "Wild Mountain Thyme" a very slow moving, very Irish romance
Review: "Wild Mountain Thyme" a very slow moving, very Irish romance

Wild Mountain Thyme

Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt star in the Irish romance "Wild Mountain Thyme."

 Bleeker Street Media

Christopher Walken speaking in an off-and-on Irish accent, Jon Hamm in a romantic triangle that goes nowhere, and a brilliant Emily Blunt and loads of gorgeous scenery.

That’s what you get in “Wild Mountain Thyme,” an oh-so-Irish, oh-so-obvious romance from Academy Award-winner John Patrick Stanley

Stanley, who won the screenwriting Oscar in 1987 for “Moonstruck,” adapted his four-person play “Outside Mullinger” for the screen, adding a bunch of characters, including Hamm’s Adam Kelly.

Kelly, thankfully on the accent front, is an American, the nephew of crochety Irish farmer Tony Reilley (Walken), who is trying to decide whether to give his farm to his disappointing  son, Anthony (Jamie Dornan of “Fifty Shades of Grey”), or keep the land in the ancestral family by selling it to Kelly.

Two gates have to be opened to get onto the Kelly farm. That’s because neighbor Chris Muldoon (Don Wycherley) sold a small strip of land to his daughter, Rosemary (Blunt).

That strip of land is where young Anthony pushed Rosemary to the ground when she attacked another girl who was showing her affection for Anthony. That scene, which opens the movie telegraphs the ending -- 100 minutes later -- when a childhood crush finally is realized as a full-grown love.

Stanley, the director, tells that meandering story, moving so slowly through the Irish cliches and formulaic plot elements that much of the dialogue, humorous or sentimental, doesn’t connect.

But he gets a couple of fine performances that keep the picture afloat -- from Dearbhla Molloy, who reprises her stage role as Rosemary’s feisty, wise mother Aoife, and from Blunt, who is the best thing about the film.

There’s not a lot of chemistry between Dornan, who looks like he’s never seen a farm, much less worked on one, and Blunt. That’s part of Stanley’s characterization and sort of the point of the film.

And “Wild Mountain Thyme” has one of the weirdest final reveals ever, another, I guess Irish quirk in a movie full of them and not much else.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Review

Wild Mountain Thyme

Grade: C+

Director: John Patrick Stanley

Cast: Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken, Dearbhla Molloy, Jon Tenney

Rated: PG-13 (for some thematic elements, suggestive comments)

Running Time: 1 hour, 42 minutes

Now Showing: Ross

The Reel Story: Stanley's film adapation of his romantic play is crammed full of Irish cliches and moves too slowly to be engaging, but is saved by a fine performance from Blunt.

