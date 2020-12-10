Review: "Wild Mountain Thyme" a very slow moving, very Irish romance

Christopher Walken speaking in an off-and-on Irish accent, Jon Hamm in a romantic triangle that goes nowhere, and a brilliant Emily Blunt and loads of gorgeous scenery.

That’s what you get in “Wild Mountain Thyme,” an oh-so-Irish, oh-so-obvious romance from Academy Award-winner John Patrick Stanley

Stanley, who won the screenwriting Oscar in 1987 for “Moonstruck,” adapted his four-person play “Outside Mullinger” for the screen, adding a bunch of characters, including Hamm’s Adam Kelly.

Kelly, thankfully on the accent front, is an American, the nephew of crochety Irish farmer Tony Reilley (Walken), who is trying to decide whether to give his farm to his disappointing son, Anthony (Jamie Dornan of “Fifty Shades of Grey”), or keep the land in the ancestral family by selling it to Kelly.

Two gates have to be opened to get onto the Kelly farm. That’s because neighbor Chris Muldoon (Don Wycherley) sold a small strip of land to his daughter, Rosemary (Blunt).

That strip of land is where young Anthony pushed Rosemary to the ground when she attacked another girl who was showing her affection for Anthony. That scene, which opens the movie telegraphs the ending -- 100 minutes later -- when a childhood crush finally is realized as a full-grown love.