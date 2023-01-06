Review: 'White Noise' brings acclaimed novel to life on screen

With “White Noise,” Noah Baumbach takes a shot at turning Don DeLillo’s acclaimed novel most believe couldn't be translated to film into a movie and largely succeeds, creating an absurd comedy of horrors that hits on everything from academia and consumerism to romantic revenge, a public health crisis and, overarching the entire film, fear of death.

That crisis, an “airborne toxic event” created by a dark cloud of chemicals from a fire that settles in over a small town, has been read by some to be a reflection on the COVID-19 pandemic. But it’s really not, for the movie, like the novel, is set in the ’80s — meticulously so.

But its resonance there, and in the absurdity and satire of consumerism, the rise of pill-popping drug-for-everything culture and its family dynamic shows that DeLillo’s 1985 book remains relevant today – and that Baumbach did about as well as could be hoped in bringing it to the screen.

To be honest, “White Noise” doesn’t always make coherent connections – but, at least in my reading years ago, neither did the novel. But it works on multiple levels, starting with captivating offbeat performances from two of Baumbach’s frequent collaborators, Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, the director’s real-life partner.

They play Jack, a professor of Hitler studies – a genre he invented – at the College on the Hill and his pill-popping fourth wife Babette. Together, they have four kids, who as the film opens talk over each other and the pontificating Jack, ala a Robert Altman movie, as they have breakfast table discussions that, well, no real family would ever have.

On campus, where the first of the film’s three parts is centered, Jack is a star performer who is recruited by Murray (Don Cheadle), who teaches a class on movie car crashes, to help him do for Elvis what Jack has done for Der Fuhrer.

That leads to one of the film’s astounding sequences as the two trade riffs on their subjects, their relationships with their mothers and the way they worked crowds as Baumbach intercuts footage of Nazi rallies, Presley concerts and a semitrailer carrying flammable liquid running into a freight train.

Then comes part two, the Airborne Toxic Event, which sends the family fleeing in their station wagon, which Jack and Babette have earlier made fun of as parents drop off their kids at the college, caught in a giant snarl of traffic, pushed into a refugee camp and trapped inside buildings – a series of scenes that, in another Baumbach lift/tribute, are visually Speilbergian.

Part three takes place back at home and, without spoiling the finish, focuses on Babette’s pill-popping and winds up with an astounding dance scene in an A&P supermarket – a terrifically choreographed and shot surreally absurd perfect ending for the picture.

At 2 hours, 16 minutes, “White Noise” runs a bit too long. And by remaining so faithful to DeLillo’s novel, and trying to cram in as much of his dialogue as possible, the film can be baffling, at times annoying and often disjointed.

But, with the sum of its parts, the arch but believable performance by Gerwig and Driver, the cinematography of Lol Crawley, one of Danny Elfman’s greatest scores and the perfect for the ’80s design, “White Noise” manages to bring the novel to life on screen, something few have believed, for nearly 40 years, would be possible.