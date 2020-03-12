Review: "Wendy" disjointed reimagining of "Peter Pan" from "Beasts of the Southern Wild" director

Having created the Oscar-nominated, surprise hit “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” a tale of a 6-year-old girl trying to survive in the Mississippi Delta as the polar ice caps melt and free beasts of all varieties, including human, director Benh Zeitlin turned his eye toward Peter Pan.
Reimagining J.M. Barrie’s classic 1904 story, along with his sister and co-writer Eliza, Zeitlin puts young Wendy Darling at the center of the tale, which is set on an volcanic island, reached by train and rowboat.
There, a band of kids who will never grow up is led by Peter. But, without saying exactly how, that’s where Zietlin’s story turns away from “Peter Pan” into examining growing old and the loss of childhood innocence in darker fashion -- with few fantasy elements, e.g. no Tinkerbell.
That’s the gist of “Wendy,” a picture that gets fine performances from its young, unknown stars and creates an atmosphere as distinctive and dilapidated as “Beasts” as it tries to create its new take on the tale.
But “Wendy” is more than a little disjointed. It feels almost like three somewhat related films cobbled together into an uneven whole.
The picture opens in a shabby diner alongside the railroad tracks where Wendy (Devin France) grew up and now, at about age 10, works with her mom and grandma. They live above the restaurant, where Wendy’s imagination runs wild with her desire to be free.
She gets that chance when she sees a train coming by with a kid riding on top -- Peter (Yashua Mack). Giving chase along with her twin brother Douglas and James (Gage and Gavin Naquin, respectively), they hop the freight and head off past towns and across fields and rivers.
Tricked into standing at the open door of the boxcar they’re riding in, the Darlings are pushed off the train and into water below by Peter, then picked up by a boat that takes them to the island, where a small band of kids -- including a boy who disappeared from the diner years earlie -- runs free.
And, they say, they’ll never grow up, thanks to the protection of “Mother,” a glowing sea creature. That’s the first movie so to speak.
Picture number two follows the kids as they play on the island and try not to grow old, then have a near tragic accident that leads them to contacting an old man who’s appears off and on, stealing breath from the kids.
Then, movie three, which looks at aging and the futility of Peter’s “I’ll never grow old” drive.
Yes, they’re all related. But the changes in tone, visuals, some major plot jumps and character and story emphasis make it difficult for them to fit seamlessly together.
That, and some slow passages, take the viewer out of the world Zietlin has created, making “Wendy” a movie that has some memorable, captivating moments but doesn’t connect as a whole.
That said, the performances are good, especially that of France, who has a captivating screen presence and conveys both innocence and determined maturity beyond her age, the film’s look and atmosphere deliver the strange sense of place expected from Zeitlin and it does, in the end, make some telling points about growing up and, subtly, setting children free.
