Review: "Wendy" disjointed reimagining of "Peter Pan" from "Beasts of the Southern Wild" director

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She gets that chance when she sees a train coming by with a kid riding on top -- Peter (Yashua Mack). Giving chase along with her twin brother Douglas and James (Gage and Gavin Naquin, respectively), they hop the freight and head off past towns and across fields and rivers.

Tricked into standing at the open door of the boxcar they’re riding in, the Darlings are pushed off the train and into water below by Peter, then picked up by a boat that takes them to the island, where a small band of kids -- including a boy who disappeared from the diner years earlie -- runs free.

And, they say, they’ll never grow up, thanks to the protection of “Mother,” a glowing sea creature. That’s the first movie so to speak.

Picture number two follows the kids as they play on the island and try not to grow old, then have a near tragic accident that leads them to contacting an old man who’s appears off and on, stealing breath from the kids.

Then, movie three, which looks at aging and the futility of Peter’s “I’ll never grow old” drive.

Yes, they’re all related. But the changes in tone, visuals, some major plot jumps and character and story emphasis make it difficult for them to fit seamlessly together.