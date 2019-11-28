Review: Well-acted travelogue with melodrama 'Frankie' carried by movie stars

Let’s call “Frankie” what it really is -- a travelogue with melodrama carried by the movie stars who play the rich people on vacation in director/co-writer Ira Sachs’ slight-but-watchable film.

The rich folks are Frankie, the nickname of French movie star Francoise Cremont (Isabelle Huppert), who has gathered her family in the scenic Portuguese seaside town of Sintra for what, it is slowly revealed is not a normal vacation.

Staying in the hotels and walking the streets and forest paths of the city are her second or third husband Jimmy (Brendan Gleeson), her son Paul (Jeremie Reiner), stepdaughter Sylvia (Vinette Robinson) and her family, husband Ian (Ariyon Bakare) and teenage daughter Maya (Sennia Nanua).

Also along for the trip are Frankie’s first husband, and Paul’s father Michel (Pascal Greggory) and her friend, movie hairdresser Ilene (Marisa Tomei), who unexpectedly brings along her current beau, cinematographer Gary (Greg Kinnear).

From the outset, it’s clear that something is going on besides just a trip to a scenic town -- starting with Frankie’s rejection of Michel’s suggestion that she partake in the miraculous holy water from the fountain that draws Catholic pilgrims to the town.