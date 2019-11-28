Review: Well-acted travelogue with melodrama 'Frankie' carried by movie stars

Let’s call “Frankie” what it really is -- a travelogue with melodrama carried by the movie stars who play the rich people on vacation in director/co-writer Ira Sachs’ slight-but-watchable film.
The rich folks are Frankie, the nickname of French movie star Francoise Cremont (Isabelle Huppert), who has gathered her family in the scenic Portuguese seaside town of Sintra for what, it is slowly revealed is not a normal vacation.
Staying in the hotels and walking the streets and forest paths of the city are her second or third husband Jimmy (Brendan Gleeson), her son Paul (Jeremie Reiner), stepdaughter Sylvia (Vinette Robinson) and her family, husband Ian (Ariyon Bakare) and teenage daughter Maya (Sennia Nanua).
Also along for the trip are Frankie’s first husband, and Paul’s father Michel (Pascal Greggory) and her friend, movie hairdresser Ilene (Marisa Tomei), who unexpectedly brings along her current beau, cinematographer Gary (Greg Kinnear).
From the outset, it’s clear that something is going on besides just a trip to a scenic town -- starting with Frankie’s rejection of Michel’s suggestion that she partake in the miraculous holy water from the fountain that draws Catholic pilgrims to the town.
Frankie -- small spoiler alert -- has terminal cancer and she’s brought the family together to settle up as she calmly approaches her death. So there’s talk of trusts and inheritance -- a very expensive bracelet plays a key role -- proposals of marriage and divorce and lots of talk about the past and the future.
Nothing gets too intense, this is a very genteel, sophisticated lot who don’t yell and throw things. Rather they all -- save young Maya, who tries to have some fun going to the beach -- quietly wallow in their misery amid the mountains and cafes of the town.
It’s beautifully captured by director of photography Rui Pocas and the film is well acted by the talented cast, which overcomes some awkwardly scripted dialogue -- it’s oh so obvious that it’s crafted for a movie way too often.
Of particular note are Gleeson, who carries the ache of losing his wife deep inside and in his quiet resignation sets the movie’s emotional tone, Tomei, an underrated actress who has an Academy Award for a reason and, of course, the always superb Huppert, who give Frankie a movie star’s confidence and vanity.
“Frankie” holds the viewer at arm’s length, preventing deep connections with the characters, and it refuses, to its credit, the usual dying protagonist narrative. That results in a film that isn’t entirely satisfying, but, with its performances and scenery, rewarding enough to watch.
