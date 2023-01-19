 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE SON

Review: Well-acted 'The Son' delivers nothing but anguish

  • 0
ENTER-SON-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Zen McGrath, left, Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman in “The Son.” 

 L. Kent Wolgamott

Is “The Son” about a teenager whose struggle with mental illness is tearing his already broken family further apart? Is it a character study of the teen’s wealthy, driven seemingly successful father? Is it an examination of three generations of fathers and sons?

Yes and no – for in trying to be all of those Florian Zeller’s film succeeds at none, even with fine performances from its A-list cast.

Hugh Jackman is Peter, the driven father, a constantly working New York attorney who is looking at a political job in Washington, who lives in a perfectly-decorated Manhattan apartment with his second wife Emma (Vanessa Kirby) and their infant son.

His ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) lives in Brooklyn, with their troubled teenage son Nicholas (Zen McGrath), who, in the film’s triggering event, we learn isn’t going to school, terrifies his mother and wants to live with dad.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

So, Nicholas moves in with Peter and Emma, brings up the pain of the divorce, creating high tension in the new household. But he soon seemingly appears to settle in, doing well at school.

That, however, is a ruse. And when Emma discovers a knife under his mattress – he’s a cutter – the relationship between father and son unravels as Nicholas’ pain intensifies.

The final player is the great Anthony Hopkins, who plays Peter’s father, appearing in a single, devastating scene.

Hopkins was the star of “The Father,” Zeller’s superb look at a man suffering from dementia. To say that this look at the impact of a boy with mental illness on his family falls far short of that standard is an understatement.

Adapted from Zeller’s play, “The Son” provides lots of stagey dialogue, but rarely shows us anything about Nicholas, keeping him and the rest of the characters at a distance that rather than creating empathy and delivering understanding only feels cruel.

The torment of the characters can be read on their faces, especially that of Jackman. And their acting, to a person, is superb. But that anguish is in the only thing that “The Son” delivers.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Review

The Son

Grade: C

Director: Florian Zeller

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Anthony Hopkins, Zen McGrath

Rated: PG-13 (for suicide, strong language, mature thematic content)

Running Time: 2 hours, 4 minutes

Now Showing: Ross

The Reel Story: Florian Zeller's film, adapted from his play, about a mentally ill teenager whose pain is tearing his family apart  provides nothing but anguish

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50 movies to get excited about in 2023

50 movies to get excited about in 2023

While 2022 brought the much-anticipated "Avatar" sequel and superhero fare like "The Batman," a new "Doctor Strange" film, and the fan favorite "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," 2023 boasts similar soon-to-be blockbusters.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sarah Michelle Gellar won't allow her daughter act until she turns 18

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News