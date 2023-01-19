Review: Well-acted 'The Son' delivers nothing but anguish

Is “The Son” about a teenager whose struggle with mental illness is tearing his already broken family further apart? Is it a character study of the teen’s wealthy, driven seemingly successful father? Is it an examination of three generations of fathers and sons?

Yes and no – for in trying to be all of those Florian Zeller’s film succeeds at none, even with fine performances from its A-list cast.

Hugh Jackman is Peter, the driven father, a constantly working New York attorney who is looking at a political job in Washington, who lives in a perfectly-decorated Manhattan apartment with his second wife Emma (Vanessa Kirby) and their infant son.

His ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) lives in Brooklyn, with their troubled teenage son Nicholas (Zen McGrath), who, in the film’s triggering event, we learn isn’t going to school, terrifies his mother and wants to live with dad.

So, Nicholas moves in with Peter and Emma, brings up the pain of the divorce, creating high tension in the new household. But he soon seemingly appears to settle in, doing well at school.

That, however, is a ruse. And when Emma discovers a knife under his mattress – he’s a cutter – the relationship between father and son unravels as Nicholas’ pain intensifies.

The final player is the great Anthony Hopkins, who plays Peter’s father, appearing in a single, devastating scene.

Hopkins was the star of “The Father,” Zeller’s superb look at a man suffering from dementia. To say that this look at the impact of a boy with mental illness on his family falls far short of that standard is an understatement.

Adapted from Zeller’s play, “The Son” provides lots of stagey dialogue, but rarely shows us anything about Nicholas, keeping him and the rest of the characters at a distance that rather than creating empathy and delivering understanding only feels cruel.

The torment of the characters can be read on their faces, especially that of Jackman. And their acting, to a person, is superb. But that anguish is in the only thing that “The Son” delivers.