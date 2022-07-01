Review: Wckedly funny "Official Competition' satirizes the egomaniacs who make movies

“Official Competition” takes its name from the much desired film festival entry status that filmmakers, at least, believe is a serious contender for critical and industrial acclaim — and with it, hopefully box office and awards season success.

But it’s not a serious film. Instead this Spanish satire pokes vicious fun at the moviemaking industry and, particularly, lampoons temperamental “artistic” directors, self-serious actors and “movie stars.”

It does so through excellent performances by Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martinez, and a wickedly informed script by co-directors Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat.

Cruz plays Lola Cuevas, an award-winning director, who tortures herself and her actors. She is chosen to direct a film that’s being produced by 80-year-old multimillionaire Humbero Suarez (Jose Luis Gomez), who wants to burnish his reputation by either building a bridge or making a movie.

After a short deliberation, he chooses the latter option, sends his underlings — who know nothing about movies — out to option “Rivalries” a prize-winning novel, paying way more than they should, and find the “best” director and actors.

A tortured artiste sort, Lola doesn’t believe in the concept of “best.” But she casts veteran serious Spanish actor Ivan Torres (Martinez), who rehearses an Oscar rejection speech as crass commercialism, and international movie star Felix Rivero, who shows up necking with his girlfriend of the moment in a sports car, to make sparks fly in the film.

They’re playing brothers — the older a successful businessman, the younger, a lay-about lout — who are driven apart when the younger, played by Ivan, kills their parents in a drunken driving accident and, via his brother’s testimony, is sent to prison.

We learn all that and the rest of the movie’s stories, through the rehearsals that Lola puts the duo through — table reads and “exercises” like doing a scene with a giant boulder hanging suspended above their heads by a crane.

Suffice it to say that sparks do fly between the actors, who couldn’t be more different in their approaches to the craft or their personalities, and between them and Lola, who is maddeningly obsessed with details, from getting the exact intonation for a word to the material that will be used for the couches in the older brother’s home.

Some of those clashes are vicious, some emotionally devastating, some true, some fabrications. But all are, in the end, bitingly funny as they expose the foibles and foolishness of these actors, Lola and, by extension, the movie industry in general.

It would be fun to know who Lola and the actors are modeled on — there have to be a few people who inspired these characters, they’re too exaggeratedly real to be fully made up.

And it would have been even more fun to see Lola on set, driving everyone from the camera operators and grips to catering crazy, and watch her tear apart the performances in the editing suite.

But the picture's major plot twist makes it impossible to show the process of actually filming the movie as showing what happened once the cameras started rolling would have negated the final hilarious punch of this thoroughly entertaining, bitingly funny and insightful movie about the movies and the egomaniacs that make them.

