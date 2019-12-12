Review: 'Varda by Agnes' a perfect 'auto documentary' goodbye from a pioneering filmmaker

Agnes Varda, the wonderful French filmmaker, died in March, some 64 years after her first feature. For Varda fans, she left behind a final gift, an “auto-documentary,” called “Varda by Agnes” that looks back at her life in movies.
For those who are unfamiliar with the mother of the French New Wave, who made feminist films in the ‘60s and became a brilliant visual artist late in life, her last picture is a perfect introduction to the warm, personable woman who clearly wanted to say hello to newcomers and goodbye to her cinematic friends.
She does so not through some dull chronology of old film clips but by interspersing scenes from her movies -- from 1955’s “La Pointe Courte” to 2017’s “Faces Places,” her Oscar-nominated documentary -- with snippets of her talks, always seated in a director’s chair emblazoned with her name to audiences in opera houses, classrooms and birds on a beach.
Along the way, she touches on her marriage to fellow filmmaker Jacques Demy and brings in their son, who was in several of her movies. But the film isn’t personal biography. Rather, it’s an impressionist lesson in film and filmmaking from a master.
It starts with “La Pointe Courte,” considered to be the first New Wave film, a picture that includes her signature technique of filming real people and places and incorporating those documentary elements into the fictional film.
Varda did too many movies to touch on all of them in any single talk or in any movie that wasn’t four or five hours long. So “Varda by Agnes” hits some of her high points.
Those include 1961’s “Cleo from 5 to 7,” her black-and-white real-time look at a young singer who rebels against being objectified, “Lions Love,” her 1969 hippie sojourn filmed when she and Demy had moved to Los Angeles and a long discussion of her 1985 masterpiece “Vagabond,” which is my favorite Varda film.
Talking with Sandrine Bonnaire, the film’s then-teenage star, Varda discusses everything from the long, precisely planned out tracking shots that divide the film into chapters to why she made Bonnaire live in a tent and crawl into a body bag to prepare for the role.
There’s a pivot point in “Varda By Agnes” that reflects a similar turn in her career -- the 2000 documentary “The Gleaners” in which she captured people who picked through the leavings of outdoor markets for food, and, most notably bagged up the rejects on a giant potato farm.
That led, somewhat indirectly, to her first major art installation, a triptych of projected films presented with potatoes on the floor in front of the screens. That was followed by a series of artworks that show that she would have been groundbreaking and influential as a visual artist if she had pursued that first rather than making films.
Throughout the two hours, Varda is down-to-earth, charming, funny and honest -- whether she’s talking about her movie with Robert DeNiro and Catherine Deneuve that flopped or the fact that, at 90, she hurt all over all the time.
I’ve been a Varda admirer since I first encountered her films in the ‘70s and didn’t want the film and that screen connection to end. But, if she had to, she left a perfect goodbye.
