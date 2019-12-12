Review: 'Varda by Agnes' a perfect 'auto documentary' goodbye from a pioneering filmmaker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Varda did too many movies to touch on all of them in any single talk or in any movie that wasn’t four or five hours long. So “Varda by Agnes” hits some of her high points.

Those include 1961’s “Cleo from 5 to 7,” her black-and-white real-time look at a young singer who rebels against being objectified, “Lions Love,” her 1969 hippie sojourn filmed when she and Demy had moved to Los Angeles and a long discussion of her 1985 masterpiece “Vagabond,” which is my favorite Varda film.

Talking with Sandrine Bonnaire, the film’s then-teenage star, Varda discusses everything from the long, precisely planned out tracking shots that divide the film into chapters to why she made Bonnaire live in a tent and crawl into a body bag to prepare for the role.

There’s a pivot point in “Varda By Agnes” that reflects a similar turn in her career -- the 2000 documentary “The Gleaners” in which she captured people who picked through the leavings of outdoor markets for food, and, most notably bagged up the rejects on a giant potato farm.