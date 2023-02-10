You’ll never look at a semicolon the same way after seeing “Turn Every Page,” director Lizzie Gottlieb’s enlightening documentary about acclaimed author Robert Caro and his longtime editor, her father Robert Gottlieb.

The literary titans began working together on Caro’s 1974 non-fiction masterpiece “The Power Broker” and have continued their lovingly contentious relationship through Caro’s series of “The Years of Lyndon Johnson, published in 1982, 1990, 2002, and 2012.

Working on the fifth and final installment of the greatest political biography ever, Caro, now 87 and Gottlieb, now 91, reluctantly agreed to sit down for Lizzie Gottlieb’s camera to discuss their lives, Caro’s writing career that started as a newspaperman, Gottlieb’s editing of books, The New Yorker magazine and as the head of Knopf and their working relationship.

That’s where the discussion of semicolons, a Caro favorite, originates – just one of the many battles the pair have had over five decades as they work to find just the right word, phrase or paragraph in Caro’s books.

Adding observations of their wives and Gottlibe’s editing and publishing colleagues, “Turn Every Page” also functions as a parallel biography of the two men – Caro, born to be a writer, and Gottlieb, a voracious, opinionated reader from birth.

For fans of Caro’s books, the documentary is an enlightening exploration of the writer’s dedication to his work, from moving to the Texas hill country to learn what it really was like where Johnson grew up, through sitting for days on end in the Johnson Library in Austin reading scrap of paper after scrap of paper to his brilliant move to get Johnson’s brother to tell the truth, rather than the myths of the future president’s youth.

As for Gottlieb, his reflections of the role of an editor and his stories of editing dozens of the best books of the last 60 years shed light on a world that most outside of New York will never experience.

Their quirks and habits are, perhaps, just as enlightening. Caro going for walks to think, then pecking out the paragraphs that come to him on an old typewriter, making a copy with carbon paper; Gottlieb working only with a yellow pencil, scribbling thoughts on the page margins and x-ing out entire passages.

That’s not the most exciting thing you’ll ever see on screen. But taken with their revealing interviews, historic footage and photographs, it completes the story of two masters of the word as they hope to finish the capstone to their careers.