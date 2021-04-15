Review: Turkish street dog Zeytin is captivating in documentary 'Stray'

The star of “Stray” is a tan-colored street dog named Zeytin, who, for six months in 2018-19, led filmmaker Elizabeth Lo through Istanbul, one of the few places in the world where stray dogs cannot be captured or killed.

Roaming around the streets -- at one point, she lays down in the confluence of an intersection, watching cars and buses pass on both sides -- Zeytin led Lo to a group of young men from Syria who are living on the streets.

The young men, who appear to be in their teens and 20s, are refugees, subject to arrest if the police find them sleeping on the street. They spend their time hustling for cash on a seaside boardwalk, sniffing glue and playing with and taking care of the street dogs.

Midway through the 73-minute documentary, Zeytin is joined by Nazar, another street dog, and, by the movie’s end, a very cute puppy also comes into play.

But the picture is, at least on the surface, an Istanbul travelogue from a dog’s point of view -- literally in the case of many of the shots at her level.

But “Stray” is also, whether by design or chance, a very subtle look at Turkish society under the authoritarian rule of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.