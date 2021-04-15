Review: Turkish street dog Zeytin is captivating in documentary 'Stray'

The star of “Stray” is a tan-colored street dog named Zeytin, who, for six months in 2018-19, led filmmaker Elizabeth Lo through Istanbul, one of the few places in the world where stray dogs cannot be captured or killed.
Roaming around the streets -- at one point, she lays down in the confluence of an intersection, watching cars and buses pass on both sides -- Zeytin led Lo to a group of young men from Syria who are living on the streets.
The young men, who appear to be in their teens and 20s, are refugees, subject to arrest if the police find them sleeping on the street. They spend their time hustling for cash on a seaside boardwalk, sniffing glue and playing with and taking care of the street dogs.
Midway through the 73-minute documentary, Zeytin is joined by Nazar, another street dog, and, by the movie’s end, a very cute puppy also comes into play.
But the picture is, at least on the surface, an Istanbul travelogue from a dog’s point of view -- literally in the case of many of the shots at her level.
But “Stray” is also, whether by design or chance, a very subtle look at Turkish society under the authoritarian rule of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Slices of life, which likely would never have been allowed in a human-focused documentary, are revealed through conversations between a bunch of older men burning trash and talking politics in a park, a women’s march that finds the dogs walking with the protesters, and dropping into a house shared by the construction workers, who are feeding the puppy and his family.
Lo, who directed, produced, edited and shot the film, wisely doesn’t try to craft Zeytin’s adventures into a coherent narrative. The movie is divided by quotes about dogs from Greek philosopher Diogenes, rather than using explanatory text or voice-over to spin a story.
And all the captured conversations, from the young Syrians, garbage collectors, gossips and tourists who are appalled by the dogs and fishermen are presented as is -- in short segments before Zeytin wanders away.
“Stray” is, in a sense, a companion piece to 2016’s wonderful “Kedi,” which featured seven Istanbul street cats as they went about their business. And, for animal lovers, it’s just as captivating as is that picture.
That captivation is easily measured. Within minutes, Zeytin becomes a classic protagonist that you root for, pulling for her when she tangles with other dogs, admiring her cleverness when she avoids conflict and scrounges up food -- and watching her cagey interaction with the Syrians and other passersby, from cops to little girls, who treat her with affection.
As she howls and howls to end the picture, the rarest of cinematic wishes occurs -- that Zeytin would “star” in a sequel. That’s not going to happen. But for those who see “Stray,” she’ll be unforgettable.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott