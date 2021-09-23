Review: Transition from stage to screen reveals flaws of 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Steven Levenson adapts his own award-winning book for the musical to the screen, which is loosely based on an incident that took place at composer Benj Pasek’s high school. The story’s perspective is focused on Evan, an isolated kid with no friends and an overworked single mom (Julianne Moore). He’s highly medicated, and tasked by his therapist with writing cheerful, pep-talk letters to himself.

On the first day of school, another student, the troubled Connor (Colton Ryan), zeroes in on Evan, screaming at him, scrawling his name on the cast of his broken arm, and snatching his letter. Noticing a mention of his sister, Zoe (Kaitlin Dever) Connor pockets the print-out and storms off. When he later commits suicide, and the letter is found on his body, his parents, Cynthia and Larry (Amy Adams and Danny Pino) assume it’s a suicide note to his only friend, Evan. Assumptions and lies tumble out of control, as Evan loves being embraced by this wealthy and warm family, as well as the closeness to his crush, Zoe, while Cynthia loves thinking that her disturbed drug addict son had a friend. It’s an incredibly toxic combo of co-dependency and magical thinking that chugs along until it all blows up in everyone’s faces.