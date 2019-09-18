Nobel Prize winning novelist Toni Morrison died Aug. 5 at age 88, just over a month after “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” reached theaters in a few major cities.
Her passing, understandably, has made Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’ film into a tribute to the towering literary figure -- not that it wasn’t already that when it came to the screen.
Greenfield-Sanders’ 2-hour movie is pure PBS style documentary -- the picture comes from American Masters films.
But, because of Morrison’s warm, direct presence, delivering revelations and insights about her life and writing, the standard approach that intersperses commentary from friends, her editor, other writers, critics and fellow academics (she taught for years at Princeton) with vintage photos and film clips works just fine.
And it tells a distinctly American story of a little girl, born Chloe Wofford, who grew up in the integrated Ohio city of Lorain, left home and encountered segregated African-American life at Howard University and, after earning a master’s degree, returned to the school to teach.
Divorcing her husband, taking his last name and her two small boys with her, Morrison became the first black female editor at Random House in the late ‘60s, released her first novel, “The Bluest Eye,” and her second, “Sula,” three years later.
Quitting her editing job to write and teach, Morrison’s “Song of Solomon” earned her national acclaim, and she continued to explore the African American experience in novels like "Beloved,” intentionally written to avoid the white male gaze and see life from, in that case, the perspective of a black woman slave.
That history is recounted with the commentary and, illuminatingly, film clips of her interviews with Dick Cavett, Charlie Rose and others that show the author gaining confidence as a writer and unflinchingly, if gently, delivering her views on racism, slavery and the role of women.
Along the way, Morrison talks about her writing process -- the picture shows some of her hand-written, hand-edited pages -- and she talks about characters that refuse to behave or come back even when they’re not in the book she’s writing.
Importantly, she comes across as a real person, who loves parties and presents -- she had to have had a blast when she got her Nobel Prize for Literature.
I’ve read most of Morrison’s books. But seeing “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” sent me back to “Song of Solomon” (the only one I could find on my shelves) to revisit the writing and remember why she’s one of the great novelists of the last 50 years. And it made me wish I could have talked with her, like the filmmakers were able to do.