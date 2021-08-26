Review: "Together" captures British couple battling through the pandemic

If nothing else, “Together” will stand as the first 2020 pandemic picture with its dark comic look at a bickering British couple trapped inside their house for more than a year.
Opening in March 2020, on the day the UK lockdown began, the film finds James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, who are simply called He and She, hauling food and toilet paper into their kitchen, and starting the vicious verbal assaults on that continue through the 90 minute film.
The pair hate each other and go at it, a la “The War of the Roses” minus the physical violence. But they’re still together, in part because of their son, whom he calls Artie, she calls Arthur and who doesn’t say a word until the last five minutes of the picture.
Without divulging exactly what happens when, He and She have to do deal with loss of a business, the ethics of trying to get an early vaccination and, most poignantly, a COVID death in the family as the movie captures some of pandemic universals, at least in western countries.
But nothing of, say, the funeral or going out on the empty streets to get the vaccination, is seen on screen. The entirety of “Together” takes place inside the house, creating a sense of claustrophobia that makes the picture a bit uncomfortable.
Nor is the picture all dialogue between the couple. Rather, director Stephen Daltry (“Billy Eliot” and “The Hours”) and writer Dennis Kelly break the fourth wall, having the actors speak directly to the camera -- perhaps imitating Zoom, which is continually referenced.
At times, they’re listing their grievances, then break into a fight. At others, each delivers a monologue, detailing their foibles and feelings.
McAvoy of “X-Men” fame and the largely unknown in the U.S. Horgan are adept at delivering the rapid fire dialogue, and really connect with the monologues, delivering the strong performances that were necessary to make the film watchable.
But, to be honest, the trapped nature of the filmmaking, the constant quarreling with no resolution seemingly in sight and the stagy, addressing-the-audience format make the movie seem plenty long at 90 minutes and the viewer thankful that we don’t have to look in on He and She for another half hour.
That, in way is also reflective of the time, a universal exhaustion from dealing with the pandemic, in real life, and, here, on screen.
