Review: "Together" captures British couple battling through the pandemic

If nothing else, “Together” will stand as the first 2020 pandemic picture with its dark comic look at a bickering British couple trapped inside their house for more than a year.

Opening in March 2020, on the day the UK lockdown began, the film finds James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, who are simply called He and She, hauling food and toilet paper into their kitchen, and starting the vicious verbal assaults on that continue through the 90 minute film.

The pair hate each other and go at it, a la “The War of the Roses” minus the physical violence. But they’re still together, in part because of their son, whom he calls Artie, she calls Arthur and who doesn’t say a word until the last five minutes of the picture.

Without divulging exactly what happens when, He and She have to do deal with loss of a business, the ethics of trying to get an early vaccination and, most poignantly, a COVID death in the family as the movie captures some of pandemic universals, at least in western countries.

But nothing of, say, the funeral or going out on the empty streets to get the vaccination, is seen on screen. The entirety of “Together” takes place inside the house, creating a sense of claustrophobia that makes the picture a bit uncomfortable.