“Tigers Are Not Afraid” is a true cinematic rarity -- an original horror story that’s simultaneously surreal, magical and torn from the headlines.
Those headlines aren’t from the U.S. rather, they’re from Mexico, where thousands of people have disappeared in the midst of the violence and sinister societal manipulation of the drug cartels plaguing the nation.
In the case of 10-year-old Estrella (Paolo Lara), the disappeared person is her mother, leaving the girl hungry and alone in their apartment after bullets have been fired through her school, leaving her with no place to go.
During the shooting, Estrella’s teacher gives her three pieces of chalk, telling her that she, like the people in the fairy tales the class is writing about, has three wishes -- wishes that will play a part in her dealing with the supernatural and the vicious narcotics traffickers.
Estrella is far from alone in her plight -- and she joins up with a gang of orphaned boys, led by the intense, anguished Shine (Juan Ramon Lopez), who are on the run from a blood-thirsty gang powered by trigger man Caco (Ianis Guerrero) and run by Chino (Tenoch Huerta), who may or may not be a political candidate as well as drug lord.
The boys, alternately playful and terrified, are normal kids thrust into a life-or-death situation. Estella is haunted, hearing and glimpsing her mother from the beyond and being followed by a stream of blood that can only be stopped when she uses her chalk.
Those are the sort of horror elements that infuse “Tigers Are Not Afraid.” This isn’t a common jump/scare horror picture. Nor is it a monsters-zombies-whatever gone wild violence fest.
Rather, writer/director Issa Lopez has created a not-seen-before concoction that fuses the kids against the gang tale with perfectly placed horror/supernatural and magic realist elements. Together, they make for a film that is creepy and gripping -- and, it should be noted, pretty violent.
That combination wouldn’t have worked without great, naturalistic performances from the kids -- both Lara and Lopez are superb -- the gritty setting of abandoned buildings and empty apartments and some very well done cinematography that injects the supernatural elements into the gritty, near-documentary view of the kids.
Because it’s not a scarefest and it comes from a small studio that can’t hype its release with television advertising, “Tigers Are Not Afraid” is one of those very good movies that flies under the popular radar.
But it’s a film that needs to be seen -- a top-shelf original brought to the screen by a new filmmaker that, by its quality, suggests great promise for the future when she’ll have a bigger budget to work with and more promotion.