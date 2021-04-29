Review: 'The Truffle Hunters' looks at Italian delicacy seekers and their dogs

Then there is the bearded, typewriter pounding 78-year-old Angelo Gagliardi, who loudly proclaims that he’s quit truffle hunting and wants nothing to do with the brokers that descend on his farm to try to get their hands on some truffles.

Those brokers, at least, operate in the open. Others are seen on shadowy city streets, hitting the black market and offering those who have truffles bargain-basement prices for their wares that they can resell for a fortune.

To wit, the brokers’ price to the buyers -- 4,500 euros a kilo. That’s $5,439 for 2.2 pounds of truffle or about $150 an ounce.

The connoisseur is a haughty sort, meticulously selecting only the best truffles and, in the only scene where they’re consumed, shaving what has to be $300 worth onto his eggs.

That, obviously, stands in sharp contrast to the old men, who live in rustic farmhouses with wood-burning stoves and old furniture. But it illustrates an obsession with truffles that the connoisseur shares with the hunters and brokers.

The picture is visually rich, moving from inside the farmhouses into a lavish ballroom for a truffle auction, a marketplace and the forests, where the dogs run through the underbrush in the rain.