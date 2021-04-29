Review: 'The Truffle Hunters' looks at Italian delicacy seekers and their dogs

“The Truffle Hunters” are old men who spend days and nights walking the forests of northern Italy’s Piedmont region looking for the rare delicacy.
They’re also brokers, who find the men who have dug up the truffles and get them to part with the goods, so they can resell them to restaurants and connoisseurs around the world at outrageous prices and profit.
Most of all, “The Truffle Hunters” are the dogs that the old men send sniffing and digging around the forests to unearth the Alba white truffle, the most desired truffle for its unforgettable flavor.
They’re all the subjects of Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s absorbingly entertaining and informative documentary that made the Oscar shortlist, a recognition of its quality.
The directors make no attempt at crafting a narrative for the film, and supply no background, via voice-over commentary or on-screen text. Rather, they cut back and forth between the hunters, men and dogs, the brokers and a connoisseur, painting a picture of the truffle-hunting culture over just 84 minutes.
Along the way, we meet 84-year-old Aurelio Conterno, who worries about who will care for Birba, his talented truffle-finding dog, when he’s gone, talking to her at the dinner table where they eat together.
And we see 88-year-old Carlo Gonella defy his wife, who wants him to stop hunting truffles, especially at night, by sneaking out through a window and taking his dog Titina into the mountains after dark.
Then there is the bearded, typewriter pounding 78-year-old Angelo Gagliardi, who loudly proclaims that he’s quit truffle hunting and wants nothing to do with the brokers that descend on his farm to try to get their hands on some truffles.
Those brokers, at least, operate in the open. Others are seen on shadowy city streets, hitting the black market and offering those who have truffles bargain-basement prices for their wares that they can resell for a fortune.
To wit, the brokers’ price to the buyers -- 4,500 euros a kilo. That’s $5,439 for 2.2 pounds of truffle or about $150 an ounce.
The connoisseur is a haughty sort, meticulously selecting only the best truffles and, in the only scene where they’re consumed, shaving what has to be $300 worth onto his eggs.
That, obviously, stands in sharp contrast to the old men, who live in rustic farmhouses with wood-burning stoves and old furniture. But it illustrates an obsession with truffles that the connoisseur shares with the hunters and brokers.
The picture is visually rich, moving from inside the farmhouses into a lavish ballroom for a truffle auction, a marketplace and the forests, where the dogs run through the underbrush in the rain.
Speaking of canines, they’re not only captured as characters, but via “dog cam,” attached to their snouts. That dog’s-eye view of their forest adventures, darting here and there, leaves flying as their noses try to sniff out the truffles could easily induce motion sickness.
But it’s used just enough to get the point across -- and add one more element to this fascinating look at the Italian truffle culture that, with the passing of its octogenarian hunters, who refuse to share their secret locations to find the truffles, could soon fade away.
