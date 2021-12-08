Review: 'The Souvenir II' - a continuing story of young filmmaker - is best sequel in years

In “The Souvenir,” British director Joanna Hogg presented a semi-autobiographical account of a young woman going to film school in the 1980s and her relationship with a mysterious man, who inspired her and her student film, but died of a heroin overdose in the devastating conclusion.

“The Souvenir II” picks up where its predecessor ended. Julie Harte (Honor Swinton Byrne) is sheltering at the country estate of her parents -- her father (James Spencer), who is loving but “it will all work out” detached, and her mother (Tilda Swinton, Swinton-Byrne’s real-life mom), who tries as best she can to understand and support her troubled daughter.

After a sad meeting with the parents of the dead Antony, Julie returns to school -- and to the film that she, in the wake of his passing changes from a look at the people of Sunderland to a fantasy memorial for him.

That change leads to her committee rejecting the film for school funding. So she borrows the money to make the picture from her mother and sets to work on the movie with her student crew.

That’s the central plotline of Hogg’s story. But the film is much deeper and richer than a simple narrative.