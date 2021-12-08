Review: 'The Souvenir II' - a continuing story of young filmmaker - is best sequel in years

In “The Souvenir,” British director Joanna Hogg presented a semi-autobiographical account of a young woman going to film school in the 1980s and her relationship with a mysterious man, who inspired her and her student film, but died of a heroin overdose in the devastating conclusion.
“The Souvenir II” picks up where its predecessor ended. Julie Harte (Honor Swinton Byrne) is sheltering at the country estate of her parents -- her father (James Spencer), who is loving but “it will all work out” detached, and her mother (Tilda Swinton, Swinton-Byrne’s real-life mom), who tries as best she can to understand and support her troubled daughter.
After a sad meeting with the parents of the dead Antony, Julie returns to school -- and to the film that she, in the wake of his passing changes from a look at the people of Sunderland to a fantasy memorial for him.
That change leads to her committee rejecting the film for school funding. So she borrows the money to make the picture from her mother and sets to work on the movie with her student crew.
That’s the central plotline of Hogg’s story. But the film is much deeper and richer than a simple narrative.
That begins with Swinton-Byrne’s quietly evocative portrayal of Julie as a woman dealing with her grief in scattered fashion, withdrawing to her parents’ home, talking to her psychiatrist, turning to other men for, perhaps, physical redemption, writing her new script, and not finding her way out of the sorrow.
The film’s also a movie about making movies. That’s common enough, but not generally told in this fashion.
Julie’s so uncertain, and working in such personal territory, that she can barely direct the production, making changes -- like altering a camera position it took hours to set up -- that create ever more tension and frustration on the set.
At the same time, Patrick (Richard Ayoade) is in full prima donna director mode as he makes a musical that Julie visits to take photographs and observe the process -- which includes a painfully hilarious scene in the editing room that name drops Martin Scorsese, who happens to be one of the executive producers of “The Souvenir II.”
Then, as if to take things to their logical conclusion, Hogg brings Julie’s student film into the picture, showing a good share of the short, which in its dialogue free tone and fantasy staging temporarily takes things in a new direction while explicitly making clear that it and, by extension, “The Souvenir II” is something of a hall of mirrors.
All of this combines into a patiently transfixing whole that pulls the viewer into Julie’s life and world that extends to a more universal examination of grief, artistic process and the coming of age of a young artist.
While it's far from a high bar, “The Souvenir II” is one of the best sequels I’ve seen. More than simply continuing on from its predecessor, it takes the story and production to a more accomplished and meaningful level.
It’s also one of the better movies I’ve seen in 2021, which is, perhaps the highest praise that can be given to a film at the end of the year.
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Bad Seed: Mead's fight against a toxic ethanol plant
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Lincoln Airport
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott