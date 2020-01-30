Review: 'The Song of Names' -- a music-filled, dramatic Holocaust mystery

So, the teenage Dovidl (Jonah Hauer-King) and Martin (Gerran Howell) rehearse in the dark, and Dovidl does a violin battle with another prodigy in a bomb shelter. The adult Martin heads off on a journey that takes him, to among other places, Treblinka, the Nazi extermination camp where Dovidl’s family was killed.

It’s not giving much away to say that Martin finally finds the adult Dovidl. After all, Clive Owen is second billed on the film, and he has to turn up some time. But there’s also no reason to say where and how he is found and or what he is doing when he’s located.

Suffice it to say their reunion is emotional, a little violent and triggers a powerful final act, that, like the rest of the film is filled with music -- from an evocative score and “performed” on screen.

The good news is that the actors are convincing as performers -- young Doyle was a violinist when he was cast, and King and Owen took enough lessons to look right. And the violin is actually played by the renowned Ray Chen.

Universally well acted -- not that anything less would be expected from Roth and Owen -- “The Song of Names” in the end is a powerful film about faith, war, friendship and remembrance.

It’s not perfect -- there are some serious gaps in the plot, and it requires a little suspension of disbelief that Dovidl could disappear so quickly and completely. But, in the end, that doesn’t stop it from being a somberly convincing drama -- a grown-up movie in time when that kind of picture is getting ever rarer.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.