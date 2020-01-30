Review: 'The Song of Names' -- a music-filled, dramatic Holocaust mystery

“The Song of Names” opens in a London concert hall in 1951, the every-seat-filled crowd of royals, members of Parliament, music critics and in-the-know concertgoers awaiting the international debut of a 21-year-old Polish violin virtuoso.
But Dovidl Eli Rapoport doesn’t turn up, causing the concert to be cancelled and a mystery to ensue -- where did he go, and why did he disappear so quickly and completely?
That is what director Francois Girard explores in his music-filled drama adapted from Norman Lebracht’s award-winning 2002 Holocaust story that feels true, even though it's pure fiction.
It makes that exploration, via a parallel construction, jumping back to the late 1930s and forward to the 1980s.
In the '30s, 9-year-old Dovidl (Luke Doyle), a Jewish violin prodigy, is brought to London by his father, Zygmunt, to play for music publisher Gilbert Simmonds (Stanley Townsend) -- who agrees to take in the boy, get him lessons and create a career away from the impending Nazi invasion of Poland.
Dovidl, who has a shall-we-say inflated opinion of his talent, is forced to room with Simmonds’ 9-year-old son, Martin (Misha Handley), a pairing that starts rocky. But the boys become friends, with Martin supporting Dovidl as the years pass and World War II begins.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1986, the adult Martin (Tim Roth), now a music examiner who evaluates student performances for scholarship. Traveling to Manchester, he sees a young violinist rosin his bow in the same manner as Dovidl did years before -- and he begins to track down his “brother,” whom he has always believed is still alive.
So, the teenage Dovidl (Jonah Hauer-King) and Martin (Gerran Howell) rehearse in the dark, and Dovidl does a violin battle with another prodigy in a bomb shelter. The adult Martin heads off on a journey that takes him, to among other places, Treblinka, the Nazi extermination camp where Dovidl’s family was killed.
It’s not giving much away to say that Martin finally finds the adult Dovidl. After all, Clive Owen is second billed on the film, and he has to turn up some time. But there’s also no reason to say where and how he is found and or what he is doing when he’s located.
Suffice it to say their reunion is emotional, a little violent and triggers a powerful final act, that, like the rest of the film is filled with music -- from an evocative score and “performed” on screen.
The good news is that the actors are convincing as performers -- young Doyle was a violinist when he was cast, and King and Owen took enough lessons to look right. And the violin is actually played by the renowned Ray Chen.
Universally well acted -- not that anything less would be expected from Roth and Owen -- “The Song of Names” in the end is a powerful film about faith, war, friendship and remembrance.
It’s not perfect -- there are some serious gaps in the plot, and it requires a little suspension of disbelief that Dovidl could disappear so quickly and completely. But, in the end, that doesn’t stop it from being a somberly convincing drama -- a grown-up movie in time when that kind of picture is getting ever rarer.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott