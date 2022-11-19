Review: "The Novelist's Film" looks at filmmaker's creative process through chance encounters

In “The Novelist’s Film,” South Korean director Hong Sang-soo looks at his creative process, full of doubt and uncertainty, through the titular novelist who can’t seem to write but wants to make a movie.

The novelist is Junhee (Lee Hye-young), who has ventured outside Seoul to visit an old colleague (Seo Young-hwa) who’s also given up writing and now runs a bookshop in the placid small town.

As she explores, she encounters a movie director (Kwon Hae-hyo), who once rejected one of her novels and tries to blame it on investors and retired Korean movie star Kilsoo (Kim Min-hee).

Like the entire film, those encounters are natural in the script, setting and acting.

Hong used one or two fixed shots per scene, then moved to the next location and conversation. That approach and choice of the black-and-white make “The Novelist’s Film” simultaneously realistic — as if we’re standing in the room watching each scene — and a step removed from distracting full-color reality.

Similarly, the film’s script is both knowingly natural and subtly packed with thoughts about the nature of and deep uncertainty of artists and the creative process, And cleverly, Hong has Junhee talk about how she’ll write the script for her movie just before it is filmed — the prolific director’s own technique.

The acting is as realistic and natural as the cinematography and script, with Lee playing the charismatic novelist as a proud “star” and with humble uncertainty. And Ki Joo-bong is particularly entertaining as a drunken poet who unexpectedly turns up at the bookshop and reveals something of Junhee’s past.

The moves from place to place, encounter to encounter, at first, brought to mind Richard Linklater’s “Slacker” that 22 years ago explored Austin’s bohemia through a series of barely connected scenes.

But that picture is a comedy and “The Novelist’s Film” definitely is not. Rather, it's a quiet little gem that, in telling Junhee’s story, provides a rare, honest looking into the creative process of its maker.