Review: 'The Nest' is an intense look at a family falling apart

“The Nest” is a shattering domestic drama that examines the collapse of a family that’s driven by a quartet of fine performances and the sharply constructed script by director Sean Durkin.
The family is the O’Haras -- Rory (Jude Law), Allison (Carrie Coon), Benjamin (Charlie Shotwell) and Sam (Oona Roche). The story’s setup is simple, but sure to yield tension.
Options trader Rory, who left England a decade earlier to seek his fortune in the U.S., is ready to return home and rejoin the company he left. His American wife, Allison, isn’t wild about the plan, telling her mother that something feels wrong about the move. That, of course, is what will play out for the next 90 minutes.
Renting a country estate, having a stable built and shipping in a horse for trainer Allison and getting the kids into the best schools, Rory is presenting himself as the rich, smart businessman perfectly positioned to take advantage of the economically roaring 1980s and its push to globalization.
As the bills come due, however, it becomes obvious to Allison and the audience that Rory’s flaunting of his wealth and high society mingling is nothing but a hustle aimed at convincing his old boss and mentor to sell his company to an American firm -- a transaction that would indeed make Rory rich.
To divulge more of the story would be unfair and, by that point, the movie's central thrust is clear -- looking at the family as it falls apart, through biting conflict and little incidents, like Allison’s inability to get the kids to school and pick them up on time.
Durkin’s script is filled with potent dialogue, with both Law and Coon spitting it out with verve, while their contrasting characters -- the scheming, urbane Rory against the earthy Allison -- intensify the conflict.
Law, who can play most any role well , as evidenced by his performance in the HBO series “The Young Pope” uses his looks and classy demeanor to great effect as he gradually reveals the emptiness and rage inside Rory. And Coon, who’s been in films like “Gone Girl” and “The Post” steps into a lead role with an emotional tour de force.
Young Shotwell and Roche also play their parts convincingly -- he’s a sad little boy whose whole life is uprooted; she’s a tart-tongued rebellious type who’s the most interesting character of the bunch.
The 18th century house, which I surmise is “The Nest” is almost a character itself, with its dark, empty rooms contrasting with the bright, active offices and restaurants where Rory works and plays.
And, in case you can’t figure out what’s happening, Allison’s horses become a metaphor that is, sorry, beat to death.
For whatever reason, Durkin makes no attempt to resolve anything, leaving “The Nest” with an ending that is far from satisfying. My comment immediately after the screening was there should be a second movie to play out what happens with the family.
That’s the picture's biggest flaw. But, it’s also, strangely enough, something of a compliment to the captivating, intense storytelling that takes place in “The Nest.”
