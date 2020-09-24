Review: 'The Nest' is an intense look at a family falling apart

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The Nest” is a shattering domestic drama that examines the collapse of a family that’s driven by a quartet of fine performances and the sharply constructed script by director Sean Durkin.

The family is the O’Haras -- Rory (Jude Law), Allison (Carrie Coon), Benjamin (Charlie Shotwell) and Sam (Oona Roche). The story’s setup is simple, but sure to yield tension.

Options trader Rory, who left England a decade earlier to seek his fortune in the U.S., is ready to return home and rejoin the company he left. His American wife, Allison, isn’t wild about the plan, telling her mother that something feels wrong about the move. That, of course, is what will play out for the next 90 minutes.

Renting a country estate, having a stable built and shipping in a horse for trainer Allison and getting the kids into the best schools, Rory is presenting himself as the rich, smart businessman perfectly positioned to take advantage of the economically roaring 1980s and its push to globalization.

As the bills come due, however, it becomes obvious to Allison and the audience that Rory’s flaunting of his wealth and high society mingling is nothing but a hustle aimed at convincing his old boss and mentor to sell his company to an American firm -- a transaction that would indeed make Rory rich.