Review: 'The Meaning of Hitler' looks at the dictator and how fascism rises beyond archival footage

Nearly every documentary about Adolf Hitler presents archival footage of the Nazi leader delivering his fiery speeches, riding in limousines delivering the “Heil Hitler” salute and walking about with his henchmen at his command bases or his Alpine home.
“The Meaning of Hitler,” however, largely eschews that footage -- and the usual narrative that accompanies it to examine Hitler and the dictatorial nationalism movement he led in an attempt to understand his origins and, more importantly, warn of a 21st century repetition from the extreme right around the world over which Hitler continues to loom 76 years after his death.
Taking the title from the 1974 book by Sebastian Haffner (the journalist Raimund Pretzel, who witnessed the rise of Nazism), the film is divided into chapter-like sections, starting with “chaos,” the condition necessary for a demagogue in the making to gain power.
And it makes those examinations by moving around Europe, following Hitler from the small Austrian town where he was born to Vienna, a battlefield in Belgium, Munich, Berlin, his Berchtesgaden mountain retreat and to the forested site of a nearly forgotten death camp where thousands of Jews died at the hands of a Nazi killing machine.
But, again, unlike the standard Hitler documentary, it makes those visits in contemporary times. It was mainly filmed from 2015-16 and shows the buildings were Hitler lived or worked along with his Wolf's Lair eastern front headquarters and the Berlin bunker where he took his life.
The visuals are accompanied by reflections of the author Martin Amis, who is the first in the film to draw a direct line from Hitler to Donald Trump and his sowing of chaos, assault on the media, constant spewing of lies and his “I alone can fix it” strongman positioning.
Historians contribute their views of the rise of Hitler and Nazism -- including the chilling notion that Hitler, his loyal cadre of officers and, ultimately, the German people, were not inherently evil, but were, in fact, ordinary people who succumbed to the Nazi ideography of nationalism and exclusion (or more precisely, extermination) of “the other.”
But there is also a number of revelatory observations, including one by a microphone expert who demonstrates why the “Hitler bottle microphone” made him a dynamic, crowd-moving orator. It allowed him, for the first time for any speaker, to move away from the microphone and raise volume from a whisper to a scream to dramatic effect.
Another, near the movie’s sobering end, finds an archeologist walking around in a Polish forest trying to find the remains of the death camp that was destroyed as the Nazis tried to bury their evildoings.
Along the way, there is plenty of speculation about Hitler’s psychology -- one expert says he's been diagnosed with every possible condition -- to his World War I “wounds” that may have been shell shock, his “career” as a failed artist, lack of friends, his hiding of any women in his life, including the now infamous Eva Braun, and his vacillation between anger and egoism.
Given the hundreds of volumes and thousands of feet of film dedicated to Hitler, none of that in and of itself is new.
But as it is assembled by directors Petra Epperlein and Michael Tucker, that combination of observations made in an attempt to suss out the “meaning” of the monster becomes insightful -- loading a bit more understanding of Hitler and providing a harrowing view on the current rise of right-wing nationalism across Europe and in the United States.
The latter culminates first with a screen capture of a neo-Nazi online gamer, then follows her to Charlottesville, where she proudly marches with the “very fine people” carrying torches and expounding racist, nationalist slogans.
That makes “The Meaning of Hitler” both illuminating and cautionary for our time. And, although it’s never mentioned, it triggers the “could it happen again” thought that after attempting to seize power in Munich in the 1923 beer hall putsch and being sent to prison, Hitler returned, along with his legions of thuggish followers, to take over Germany.
