Review: 'The Meaning of Hitler' looks at the dictator and how fascism rises beyond archival footage

Another, near the movie’s sobering end, finds an archeologist walking around in a Polish forest trying to find the remains of the death camp that was destroyed as the Nazis tried to bury their evildoings.

Along the way, there is plenty of speculation about Hitler’s psychology -- one expert says he's been diagnosed with every possible condition -- to his World War I “wounds” that may have been shell shock, his “career” as a failed artist, lack of friends, his hiding of any women in his life, including the now infamous Eva Braun, and his vacillation between anger and egoism.

Given the hundreds of volumes and thousands of feet of film dedicated to Hitler, none of that in and of itself is new.

But as it is assembled by directors Petra Epperlein and Michael Tucker, that combination of observations made in an attempt to suss out the “meaning” of the monster becomes insightful -- loading a bit more understanding of Hitler and providing a harrowing view on the current rise of right-wing nationalism across Europe and in the United States.

The latter culminates first with a screen capture of a neo-Nazi online gamer, then follows her to Charlottesville, where she proudly marches with the “very fine people” carrying torches and expounding racist, nationalist slogans.

That makes “The Meaning of Hitler” both illuminating and cautionary for our time. And, although it’s never mentioned, it triggers the “could it happen again” thought that after attempting to seize power in Munich in the 1923 beer hall putsch and being sent to prison, Hitler returned, along with his legions of thuggish followers, to take over Germany.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.