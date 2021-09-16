Review: 'The Lost Leonardo' documentary tells thriller-style story of record-setting da Vinci painting

In 2005, “sleeper hunter" Alexander Parrish thought he’d found an undervalued painting in New Orleans and, with dealer Robert Simon, put together $1,110 to purchase the Renaissance-era portrait of Jesus.

Twelve years later, that painting sold at auction for a record $450 million -- for it was “The Lost Leonardo,” the first painting that could be attributed to Leonardo da Vinci in more than a century.

The tale of how “Salvador Mundi," found its way into the hands of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is captivatingly told in “The Lost Leonardo,” a documentary that grips like a thriller as it takes the painting from the cardboard box in which it was initially shipped through conservation, an art scandal, freeports where ultrawealthy collectors shelter their artwork from taxes to auction at Christie’s.

It does so through interviews with many of the principals involved, from Parrish and Simon, who were stunned when they learned from conservator Diane Modestini, based on the transition between the upper and lower lip, the painting could be a da Vinci, perhaps taken from the British royal collection in the 1800s.