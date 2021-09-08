Review: 'The Loneliest Whale' tries to solve the mystery of a never-seen whale with a unique song

In 1989, Navy scientists searching for Russian submarines recorded a whale singing at 52 hertz, a tone higher than that of blue and fin whales that also live in the Pacific Ocean.

But, as scientist William Watkins continued to track the sound through his death in 2004, only one animal was ever heard, seeming to sing out for connection with another of its type.

The still unseen creature became popularly known as “The Loneliest Whale,” and the mystery of exactly what it was, if it was still alive and where it could be found triggered documentary filmmaker Joshua Zeman into putting together a seafaring expedition.

That effort is captured in “The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52,” Zeman’s film that, along the way, tells the story of whaling from the 1700s to the ‘60s-rooted effort to save whales from extinction and examines why people are drawn to the them.

But it’s mostly a scientific adventure story that is taut and well enough edited to capture and hold the interest as the crew of scientists, boat operators and filmmakers battles time and the noise created by cargo ships to try to find 52.