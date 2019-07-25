“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” is a cinematic dream, a fable-like look at friendship, gentrification and holding onto a past that’s as much imagined as real.
It comes from collaborators and best friends Jimmie Fails and Joe Talbot with Fails in the lead role, playing a character named Jimmie Fails, and Talbot directing.
Fails is a marginally employed San Franciscan who zips around the city on a skateboard, accompanied by his friend, aspiring playwright Mont (Jonathan Majors), who constantly sketches in a red notebook trying to come up with a play.
Fails has an obsession as well. He wants to move into the Victorian mansion in the Fillmore district that has grandfather built in the 1940s. But there’s a problem -- the family lost the house and it’s now occupied by a woman who doesn’t appreciate Fails sneaking in to paint trim on the windows or weed the garden.
When she has to move out, however, the house sits empty. So Jimmie and Mont move in, leaving Mont’s grandfather (Danny Glover) behind. But that’s just part of the story.
There’s real estate agents and developers to contend with, an environmental crisis, a street preacher urging those who walk by him to awaken and Fails’ extended family, most notably his hustler father (Rob Morgan) who lives in a shabby hotel, a step up from being homeless as he and Jimmie were for years.
Then there’s a Greek chorus of sorts, five street guys who hang around outside of Mont’s grandfather’s place and constantly harass the duo, calling them soft and trying to push them into a confrontation.
Talbot, who grew up with Fails, spins some surrealism and beautiful photography into the mix, creating a film that reveals a deep friendship between a couple of memorable characters -- both Fails and Majors are superb, sensitive and captivating on camera -- and explores the history of race and property in San Francisco.
The City -- from the Fillmore to Hunter’s Point to the bay -- is a character as well, its street cars at one point taking on a view far from the usual tourism portrayal and its hills becoming a skateboard track for Jimmie, who gets dumped at high speed on one curve.
The picture’s also a potent look at the dispossessed and forgotten, a commentary on gentrification and the escalating domination of the ultra rich in cities and, most importantly, an exploration of a dream that won’t die -- until it does.
“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” rarely takes the expected turn, and, at times it's tough to see how all its disparate themes and characters will come together. But the film’s dramatic, touching final sequence pulls it off, with a perfectly melancholy ending with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background.