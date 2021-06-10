Review: 'The Human Factor' absorbing linsiders look at Middle East peace negotiations

“The Human Factor” is an absorbing look at the Middle East peace negotiations in the 1990s, told from the perspectives of the American “peace team” who worked with presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton to try to bring together Israel and both Syria and the Palestinians to create a lasting settlement of the conflict that has embroiled the region for decades.

That effort obviously failed, and the ramifications of that failure continue to be felt across the region and around the world. In fact, one of the key players for a few years in the ‘90s, was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who this week is losing his grip on Israel’s government.

Netanyahu, however, doesn’t enter “The Human Factor” until years into the process, which begins, with the Bush administration's efforts, led by Secretary of State Jim Baker, to leverage a peace agreement -- which might have succeeded had Clinton not defeated Bush in the 1992 election.

So enter a new U.S. team and a new turn in Israel, which saw Yitzhak Rabin elected prime minister. Agreeing to enter into discussions with the Palestinian Liberation Organization and its leader Yasser Arafat, Rabin started meaningful discussions that, with the intervention of Clinton and the American team, appeared to be building a framework for peace.