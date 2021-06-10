Review: 'The Human Factor' absorbing linsiders look at Middle East peace negotiations

“The Human Factor” is an absorbing look at the Middle East peace negotiations in the 1990s, told from the perspectives of the American “peace team” who worked with presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton to try to bring together Israel and both Syria and the Palestinians to create a lasting settlement of the conflict that has embroiled the region for decades.
That effort obviously failed, and the ramifications of that failure continue to be felt across the region and around the world. In fact, one of the key players for a few years in the ‘90s, was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who this week is losing his grip on Israel’s government.
Netanyahu, however, doesn’t enter “The Human Factor” until years into the process, which begins, with the Bush administration's efforts, led by Secretary of State Jim Baker, to leverage a peace agreement -- which might have succeeded had Clinton not defeated Bush in the 1992 election.
So enter a new U.S. team and a new turn in Israel, which saw Yitzhak Rabin elected prime minister. Agreeing to enter into discussions with the Palestinian Liberation Organization and its leader Yasser Arafat, Rabin started meaningful discussions that, with the intervention of Clinton and the American team, appeared to be building a framework for peace.
Then, in 1995, Rabin was assassinated by a right wing extremist, derailing the negotiations but also inspiring Clinton to try to complete Rabin’s work and hash out an agreement.
That complicated process, from 1991 through a montage that ends with President Donald Trump’s promise of an agreement, is described by a half-dozen American negotiators. None of them are household names, save for perhaps Middle East envoy Dennis Ross, who director Dror Moreh interviewed for more than 40 hours for the picture.
His recollections, those of Ambassador Martin Indyk and the brutally honest assessment of Middle East coordinator Aaron David Miller provide much of the film’s framework while Moreh uses his skill as a cinematographer to blend photos sourced from Clinton’s presidential library -- some treated with special effects and news footage to tell the story visually.
The revealing moments unfold quickly and in fascinating fashion -- from a discussion of how to keep Arafat from kissing Rabin and Clinton at their first joint public appearance to the reactions to Rabin’s assassination and Clinton’s devastating self-assessment as a failure following the collapse of the 2000 talks between Israel’s Ehud Barak and Arafat.
There are myriad takeaways after the 1¾ hours of “The Human Factor.”
It’s clear that, as Miller says, the Americans were essentially negotiating on behalf of Israel, not serving as an honest broker between the two sides. And that few in the U.S. recognized the endemic nature of the Israeli-Arab conflict that may never come to a full “peace.”
That makes “The Human Factor” an enlightening, insider's documentation of a diplomatic tragedy that -- had a peace agreement been made -- could have forever changed the world.
