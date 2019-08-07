Eve goes from room to room, stripping bedding, changing sheets and carefully smoothing pillows, scrubbing toilets, stopping to look at the books and photos guests have scattered about the spaces and, sometimes, gazing out the large picture windows at Mexico City 20 floors below.
Eve is “The Chambermaid,” the subject of writer/director Lila Aviles closely observed film that is a quiet character study that subtly looks at differences in wealth, class, education and the resultant culture.
Eve is played by Gabriela Cartol, who is a marvel, expressing her feelings -- from sadness to worry to a moment of joy -- through her eyes and body as much as the minimal dialogue.
Timid by nature and primarily by herself at work, Eve encounters both other workers -- maids, cooks and a window washer who has eyes for her -- and guests, like the rich guy who wants extra “amenities” stockpiling everything from shampoo to toilet paper.
But the most telling contrast comes when she’s recruited to, basically, babysit for an Argentine woman. The woman chats easily with Eve, even offering her a job. But it’s clear that she and the maid are from very different worlds.
Adapted from Aviles’ play, “The Chambermaid” takes place entirely inside the hotel. But it doesn’t feel stagey. Instead, the hotel -- from its wood-paneled exclusive 42nd floor to the laundry floor, employees cafeteria and locker rooms -- acts as a maze-like prison, where Eve is trapped for hours on end.
With its focus on a maid’s life “The Chambermaid” is something of a companion piece to Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” the best picture of last year. But there are significant differences between the films.
Most notably, “Roma” is memoir, a story and remembrance of a maid rooted in the director’s past, while “The Chambermaid” is a fiction that captures her life not in a family home, but working for a soulless.operation, which, we find out cares nothing for her hopes and dreams.