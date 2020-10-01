Review: 'The 24th' is a devastating tale of racism and unrest from World War I era

In 1917, the U.S. Army’s all-Black 24th regiment was denied the chance to go to fight the Germans in France in World War I and was assigned to guard the construction of a fort outside Houston.

Encountering Jim Crow laws, racist residents and police injustice of the highest order, the members of the 24th became embroiled in a series of conflicts that led to the “Houston riot” that left more than 20 people dead and the largest murder trial in American history.

That is the basic story of “The 24th,” a powerful historical drama that, sadly, still resonates today.

“The 24th” comes from writer/director Kevin Willmott, who co-wrote “BlacKKKlansman” and “Da 5 Bloods” with Spike Lee. As a director, he has delivered the satiric “C.S.A.: Confederate States of America” and “Jayhawkers,” a powerful accounting of basketball star Wilt Chamberlain’s time in Lawrence, Kansas.

With “The 24th,” Willmott even more directly takes on racial hatred, segregation and unrest while vividly capturing early 20th-century Houston through well-framed cinematography, period costumes, sets and vehicles and the speech and mannerisms of the characters.