Review: Take a ride on the smart, funny "Drunk Bus"

The “Drunk Bus” is commonplace around college campuses, a shuttle that takes a loop past residence halls, fraternities and sororities through the town’s bar district and back. By the end of each weekend night, the buses are filled with inebriated collegians getting a safe ride home -- hence the name.

Directors John Carlucci and Brandon LaGanke and their co-writer Chris Molinaro use the “Drunk Bus” at a fictional school in Kent, Ohio as the setting for their based-on-true-events comedy about a lonely bus driver who’s rescued from the repeating loop of his life by giant Samoan punk rocker.

The driver is Michael (Charlie Tahan), a recent graduate who, heartbroken after his longtime girlfriend broke up with him and moved to New York, has kept his job driving the drunk bus -- repeating the same routine each night.

That starts with a fraternity bombarding the bus with rotten fruit, extends to convincing “FU” Bob (Martin Pfefferkorn) to drive his wheelchair onto the bus to save him from freezing in the snow, then dealing with the drunks, who harass Bob and, often anoint the bus with vomit -- and worse.

One night, however, Michael tries to shut down the badgering of Bob and a passenger punches him in the face. That prompts the bus company to hire a bodyguard -- and bus security.