Review: Take a funny, heartbreaking ride with Iranian family in "Hit The Road"

“Hit The Road” opens with an Iranian family driving a borrowed mini-SUV down a remote highway, heading to a destination that they’re not sure of, much less the audience, which, obviously, knows nothing of them, the purpose of the trip or where they might be going.

Over the next 90 minutes, all of those things are slowly revealed by first-time director Panah Panahi’s funny, touching, ultimately heartbreaking road movie that, like the films of his father Jafar Panahi, is a gem of Iranian cinema.

Dozing in the backseat is the father (Hassan Madjooni), and his hilariously motor-mouthed younger son (Rayan Sarlak), who’s fingering the classical piano piece on the cast on his dad’s leg, which may or may not actually be broken.

In the passenger seat is the mother (Pantea Panahiha), clearly troubled by the trip but trying to appear to be unconcerned and happy for her two boys. Behind the wheel is the older son (Amir Simiar), who, as the journey continues, sheds a few tears — for at the end of the trip, he knows he’ll be separated from his family and home.

And, in a cage in the back, is dog Jenny, who plays an emotional role for the family and, ultimately, the film.

As the trip goes from highway to unpaved road to dirt paths through mountains far from the family’s Teheran home, the rambunctious kid is hilarious, spelling out his impending marriage to a neighbor girl, running off at every stop and, much to his mother’s chagrin, trying to use the cellphone he smuggled onto the trip.

But he wasn’t alone in defying the phone ban, dad has a cellphone in his cast that he uses to call the person who is arranging for “the traveler” to get away — from what isn’t clear. Nor is it mentioned where they are heading.

That ambiguity, however, gives the film a bit of mystery and, when it becomes obvious that it’s not for a wedding — as they tell the youngest boy — it’s heartfelt emotion of a drawn out, risky family separation.

Those risks — at one point the mother sees a car following and signaling them and the phones are banned for a reason — put some tension in the trip, that, as deftly handled by Panahi, is offset by the humor and heart.

Shot entirely in remote areas of Iran, perhaps to evade repressive government authorities, and confined to the SUV for at least half the picture, the movie is never claustrophobic or repetitive.

And it is uniformly well acted, with young Sariak giving one of the best, most naturalistic kid performances in years and Panahiha providing the heart of the film with a nuanced performance that communicates everything about a mother’s concern and love.

Compared to American road movies that run toward comedy or intense chases, “Hit The Road” is quiet, but it's somehow a captivating, likely unforgettable ride.

