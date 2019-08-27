“After the Wedding” is a remake of a 2007 Academy Award-nominated Danish movie that comes with one major change -- the gender of its two main characters is flipped from the original.
That, a move from Denmark to New York and a shaving-off of some of the original’s spiky edges, makes the remake play differently on one level.
But it is, ultimately, the same soap opera that, like the original, is worth seeing -- largely for its stellar performances.
They come from Michelle Williams, who plays Isabelle, an American woman who lives and works in an orphanage in India, and Julianne Moore, who plays Theresa, a successful media company entrepreneur who has offered to donate millions to the orphanage -- with one caveat: Isabelle must travel to New York to be vetted for the donation.
She’s put up in a fancy boutique hotel, which is off-putting to the woman who struggles to pull the orphans out of poverty. Then she and Theresa clash over the details of the donation.
That forces her to extend her stay in New York and it gets her invited to the wedding of the film’s title. It’s a spare-no-costs affair at Theresa’s home between her daughter Grace (Abby Quinn) and one of Theresa’s employees (Alex Esola).
It's there that Isabelle gets a glimpse of Theresa’s husband Oscar (Billy Crudup) and realizes she’s intimately connected with the family. Revealing that connection would be the spoiler of all spoilers -- and any further plot details would ruin the movie.
Suffice it to say that the script adapted by director Bart Freundlich along the original film’s director Susanna Bier then starts a series of revealing twists and turns that forever changes the lives of all the characters.
The longer it runs, the more the picture goes for the emotions. But it doesn’t fully connect. That may largely be for critics, like me who saw the superb original (it is the film that introduced Mads Mikkelson to U.S. audiences) and know what is coming.
But in flipping the genders, it becomes an inquiry into motherhood and responsibility that resonates in a different manner than the Danish film.
That said, the best reason to see “After the Wedding” is to watch Williams and Moore, who also serves as one of the film’s executive producer.
Their performances are contrasts in demeanor: Williams making Isabelle tightly drawn and stoic and Moore’s Theresa brash and controlling.
But as the truth of their situation reveals itself, primarily to Isabelle, that visibly and believably changes as a pair of actresses do superb work while fighting their way through the soap bubbles.