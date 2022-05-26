Review: Superb contemporary Western "Montana Story" an exquisitely acted tale of estranged brother and sister on the family ranch

“Montana Story” is an intimate family drama of an estranged brother and sister set in the mountain expanses of Big Sky country that pivots on a 25-year-old horse named Mr. T.

As the film opens, Mr. T is tied up in the barn on the family ranch that’s so remote it’s hard to get phone service. Inside the house, Wade (Rob Story) lies in a hospice bed after suffering a stroke from which he will not recover.

Monitoring him is Kenyan nurse Ace (Gilbert Owuor) while the longtime housekeeper Valentina (Kimberly Guerrero) harvests eggs from the ranch’s chickens and prepares for the inevitable when Wade passes and her employment ends.

Enter Cal (Owen Teague), Wade’s son, who has come home to sell the ranch, which Wade has run into bankruptcy. An attorney who’s meeting with Wade about the bankruptcy suggests that he put down the old horse, who will have no one to care for him once the ranch is sold.

Killing Mr. T, however, will not stand for Erin (Haley Su Richardson), Cal’s older sister, who he hasn’t seen or talked to for seven years. She surprisingly returns to the ranch and is determined to keep the horse alive, even if she has to take him back to upstate New York

That is the basic setup for the a well-written film by directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel, who slowly spell out why Erin and Cal are estranged, That’s about all the needs to be said, save for the fact that Wade, an attorney more than a rancher, could be distant and abusive to those close to him and unethical to the rest of the world.

At its heart, “Montana Story” is a two-person show that is beautifully acted by Teague, up til now primarily a television actor, and Richardson, who broke through in 2016’s “Edge of Seventeen.” Combining underlying emotions – of anger, grief and resentment – with stoic restraint, the duo don’t rave and rage at each other.

Nor is there a tear-filled emotional explosion that marks the healing of their relationship. McGehee and Siegel’s delicately drawn script is too subtle and realistic for that kind of Hollywood ending.

Instead, they achingly convey how the two, now in their mid 20s, try to come to grips with what happened nearly a decade earlier and, as they do so, perhaps find a way to repair their relationship.

The performances of Teague and Richardson and the supporting work of Owour, whose accent and gentle manner set a tone for the picture, and Native actors Guerrero, who is always good, Asivak Koostachin, who plays Valentina’s son, and Eugene Brave Rock are all perfectly fitted, and naturally suited to the movie’s deliberate pace and setting.

That – save for the attorney and a real estate agent - is the entire cast of the independent film, which benefits from this close focus, remote location and the superb acting of the central duo that makes it a deeply resonant contemporary Western.

